This Weird Chewing Trick Helps Women Over 50 Lose Weight Faster

When you reach 50, your metabolism changes drastically. Hence, weight is easier to put on and more difficult to lose at this stage—ugh. But what if we shared a simple way to eat your food that can help you lose weight faster? Research indicates that taking longer to chew your meals is helpful when it comes to healthy weight management.

Chewing for longer and practicing mindful eating habits can benefit you in several ways.

The Longer You Chew, the Less You May Eat

Limiting distractions during meal time, genuinely enjoying your food, and being an all-around mindful eater really works—science says so. In fact, research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that individuals eat 11.9% less when they chew 40 times instead of 15.

The goal of the study was to compare the differences in chewing techniques between a group of obese and a group of lean participants and to investigate how chewing impacts overall food intake. A test meal, which comprised 68% of energy as carbs, 21% of energy as fat, and 11% of energy as protein, was consumed during two different sessions by each subject.

The results of the study revealed that subjects consumed 11.9% less after chewing 40 times compared to taking just 15 chews. In layman’s terms, the longer you chew, the less you may eat!

Additional research supports that chewing your food well can be an easy yet productive way to decrease your rate of eating and may contribute to a reduced obesity risk.

Chewing thoroughly sends signals to your brain that you’re consuming food, which may prompt you to feel full, satisfied, and less hungry. In addition, it helps you digest better and possibly rev up your calorie burn.

Although tweaks can be helpful, losing more weight by incorporating chewing modifications may be a bit overzealous. It really can be beneficial, but it’s not an absolute solution.

During your next meal, you may find it beneficial to keep these tips in mind: