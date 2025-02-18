7 Chicago Restaurants Shutting Their Doors

Chicago citizens are rightfully proud of their city's amazing food culture—the diversity and variety of so many different cuisines make the city a hotspot for foodies. While Chicago offers lots of great places to eat, some restaurants, even popular ones, have been forced to shut down as the issues affecting the industry nationwide also impact local eateries. From a beloved Thai institution that is shutting down after 39 years to one of the most famous chain restaurants, here are seven restaurants sadly shutting their doors in Chicago.

Jaleo by José Andrés

Jaleo by José Andrés and basement bar Pigtail closed down as of January 25, after four years in its downtown Chicago location. "Too bad. I really liked this tapas restaurant. Great location too. Apparently post-COVID recovery of Chicago still not going well from a restaurateur's perspective," one customer wrote on Reddit. "Really love and enjoyed this place, but saddened to find out they will be closing its doors within the next few days. Thank you for the lovely tapas experience 🙏🏼," another said via Google Reviews.

Arun's Thai Restaurant

Albany Park's Arun Thai Restaurant closed down in December after serving the community for 39 years. Chef Arun Sampanthavivat told Block Club Chicago he was retiring after running the eatery since 1985. "You can't do this job without devotion. And to have my restaurant stay that long, not many people can do that," Sampanthavivat said, adding that he changed his mind about going away without saying goodbye to customers. "I owe it to them too. I don't want to keep them in the dark. A lot of them have been coming here for generations. I have many emotions about this closure and a lot customers also feel that way, too."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gus' World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus' World Famous Fried Chicken closed down its Fulton Market location after nine years in the neighborhood. "Gus's has made the difficult decision to close this location. We have been here for nine years and we have loved serving you every moment. Please visit us at our many other locations nationwide. Take care of yourself and each other," a sign read on the door, according to Block Club Chicago. "After nearly 10 wonderful years, we made the difficult decision to close our doors due to ongoing economic challenges," chief operating officer Josh Humphrey said.

Sideshow Gelato

Lincoln Square's Sideshow Gelato closed down in December after launching in May 2023. "So, as they say, MOST new businesses will be closed within the first three years of operation," the company said back in November 2024. "We always knew we were not like most but there were certain things that created a perfect storm of problems with the city, inflation and consumer confidence that brought us to where we are now. We are at the point where we have run out of money to keep the doors open."

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe is closing down for good this spring, after nearly 40 years in downtown Chicago. "Hard Rock has enjoyed serving the Windy City community for nearly 40 years and playing a role in the city's celebrated dining culture. We are so grateful to our incredible team members, community partners, and fans for their support and memories all this time," the company says in a statement, via Eater Chicago.

Holu

Upscale Asian steakhouse Holu closed down at the end of 2024, much to the dismay of customers. "Came on Saturday but found it was closed…. Will it reopen in the future? Holu is one of my favorite restaurants in Chicago," one customer wrote. "I loved that place," another said. "Chicago's not a great market for upscale asian food outside of sushi. Seems like the city can only sustain a handful of high-end asian restaurants and can't get enough business to stay profitable," another Redditor commented.

Takito

Beloved Mexican street food restaurant Takito closed on February 8, announcing the news on their website and social media. "It's been an amazing/memorable 11+ yr run. We haven't lost our passion. Visit the (genuinely) terrific staff, the quality & delicious drink/food (affordable prices) you've come to expect from Takito – and say 'good-bye' with us. Make a reservation so we know you're coming. Let's toast this amazing run!" Takito said on Instagram.