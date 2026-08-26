5 BBQ Chains With the Best Ribs and Green Beans, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for tender ribs and savory sides.

If you’re craving good BBQ and all the sides, slow-roasted ribs and green beans are the perfect combo. This smokehouse classic is found at many spots not just in the South but across the country, with diners raving about the delicious, fall-off-the-bone ribs and fresh, vibrant, savory green beans. Fans of this combo seem to especially appreciate the care put into making the green beans, which can have a hit-or-miss texture depending on how they are cooked. Luckily, the following five spots always get it right: Here are five BBQ chains with the best ribs and green beans, according to fans.

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Diners at Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse can get delicious green beans with their tasty Baby Back Ribs. “The ribs were delicious, falling apart with just the right amount of flavor rub. The beans were super delicious! Definitely got this recipe right, same with the slaw, really good,” one diner said.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has tasty Green Beans for diners to enjoy with the chain’s signature St. Louis Ribs. “My husband got the 4 meats meals with green beans and coleslaw. He said it was all very good and fresh. Definitely would recommend!!” one diner shared.

Smokey Mo’s BBQ

Smokey Mo’s BBQ serves up exceptional Green Beans (simmered with bacon and signature spices) to enjoy with the smoked-in-house St. Louis ribs. “Best ribs in Harker Heights! The meat was well-seasoned and incredibly tender. The customer service was outstanding—they truly make you feel at home,” one fan said.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

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Diners at Dickey’s Barbeque Pit can get a side of Green Beans with Bacon with their fall-off-the-bone ribs. “The ribs don’t even need bbq sauce, they’re delicious and fall off the bone!!! You’ve got to stop here if you want authentic, home cooked bbq,” one diner shared.

Gus’s BBQ

Gus’s BBQ diners can enjoy Sautéed Green Beans with Baby Back Ribs. “The food was very good and I am picky about barbecue places. I loved the baby back ribs, pulled pork, the greens, and grits,” one fan said.