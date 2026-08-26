These chain restaurants serve comforting pot roast with creamy mashed potatoes.

I love pot roast, especially when slow-roasted with a vat full of veggies and served alongside mashed potatoes. I wish you could order pot roast at every restaurant, but because of the long cooking time, only a handful of chains serve this delicacy. Where can you enjoy pot roast and mashed potatoes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best pot roast and mashed potatoes, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel pot roast is amazing and one of my go-to orders. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. The meal includes slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy, served with a choice of two Country Sides and Buttermilk biscuits. The country mash potatoes go great with it. The creamy mashed potatoes aren’t made with butter. Instead, they are made with a hint of margarine, black pepper, and salt

Bob Evans

Bob Evans “fork-tender” pot roast is delicious with a rich balance of flavors and a comforting, homey feel. “I used to LOVE the Bob Evans pot roast sandwich. I don’t know if it’s still as good as before but it was heavenly,” one Redditor says. The Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes are so popular that the restaurant has packaged them into a popular refrigerated, ready-to-heat side dish made with real potatoes, milk, and butter.

Black Bear Diner

The pot roast at Black Bear Diner is slow-cooked with onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, red skin potatoes, herbs, and spices, then served topped with brown gravy. It was moist and delicious. It includes seasonal vegetables and red skin mashed potatoes. “The seasonal vegetables were a mix of broccoli and carrots seasoned with a spice that had a bit of a kick–very tasty! The menu reads country gravy on the potatoes, but I switched to brown. Price is $11.99 and the meal is very filling,” a Facebooker writes. The red-skinned mashed potatoes super popular.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins doesn’t have pot roast on the menu all the time, but when it is, order it. It consists of “tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy.” Right now, a menu is devoted to it. Instagrammer Actually Ashly recently visited the restaurant. “Made it just in time to try @eatatperkins Limited Time Pot Roast Menu stacked with must-try dishes! 🤤 including a BBQ Pot Roast Burger, Melt, and even Totchos,” she wrote on Instagram. They also have real mashed potatoes and gravy as an individual side dish starting around $5.19.

Golden Corral

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Golden Corral is a favorite for budget-conscious diners, as the buffet offers a lot of bang for the buck. If you find the pot roast, take a heaping serving. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains. The mashed potatoes are a staple buffet side that diners love.