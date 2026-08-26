5 Restaurant Chains With the Best All-You-Can-Eat Ribs, According to Diners

Diners share where to get unlimited BBQ ribs and classic sides.

If you’ve ever wondered just how many BBQ ribs you could consume in one sitting, some restaurants will let diners put themselves to the ultimate test—the all-you-can-eat (AYCE) special. These eateries have endless rib specials for hungry guests to get their full of delicious ribs and sides, and many places have deals so good customers swear they are full for a very long time after. So where are the best ones? If you’re ready for the ultimate BBQ challenge, here are five chains with the best all-you-can-eat ribs deals, fans say.

Salt Lick BBQ

Salt Lick BBQ diners can enjoy all-you-can-eat beef brisket, sausage, pork ribs, potato salad, cole slaw, and beans with the Family Style meal deal. “We ordered the family style menu which consists of unlimited brisket, ribs, sausage and several side dishes. The food came quickly and the service was excellent,” one fan said.

RibCrib BBQ

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RibCrib BBQ offers a Tuesday Night All-You-Can-Eat Ribs special at certain locations. “Tuesdays mean All-You-Can-Eat Ribs & Sides starting at 4pm until sold out! We got you covered if you are looking for something lighter as well!” the chain says. “We happened in on a night when unlimited ribs were on the menu, so I ordered that just for the experience,” one guest shared. “It was a great experience. I was initially brought both wet and dry ribs but preferred the dry, so that is what they kept bringing me. Both wet and dry were cooked perfectly and tasted delicious.”

Hennessey’s Tavern

Hennessey’s Tavern is a West Coast chain with All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Ribs every Monday from 6 p.m., served with fries and coleslaw. “Is there any better way to cure the Monday blues than a mountain of BBQ ribs? I’m definitely planning a Monday night rib fest celebration at Hennessey’s Tavern downtown on Fremont Street!” one fan said.

Red River BBQ

Head over to Red River BBQ every Tuesday and Saturday for All You Can Eat Ribs, served with two sides. “All you can eat ribs twice a week? This place is awesome!” one happy diner shared. “Had all you can eat ribs and they were delicious,” another agreed.

Montana’s BBQ & Bar

Montana’s BBQ & Bar is a Canadian chain offering All-You-Can-Eat Ribs as part of its Smokin’ Ribfest promotion. “Get ’em with your choice of BBQ sauce, in-house baked beans or coleslaw, freshly baked cornbread, and seasoned fries,” the chain says. “All you can eat ribs filled my belly for the week. Shout out Kara for keepin em coming,” one fan said.