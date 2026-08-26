5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Prime Rib and Creamed Spinach, According to Diners

These steakhouses pair slow-roasted prime rib with rich, creamy spinach sides.

If you want to feast on a gourmet steakhouse dinner, you can’t go wrong with prime rib and creamed spinach. The savory, rich meat and creamy side dish are the perfect pairing, but they aren’t easy to find on a menu, especially together. Where can you go to get the best prime rib and creamed spinach dinner? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best prime rib and creamed spinach.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

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Lawry’s The Prime Rib has delicious prime rib and sides. “I used to work at a Lawry’s location and we were allowed a free meal at the time and man… getting prime rib or the roast beef with some mac and cheese and broccoli was so good. Even their salads. Nothing could go wrong there! They literally made the prime ribs over night, slow cooking,” says a Redditor. “Best prime rib I have ever had. The meat was succulent and soft with limited fat/tendons. I order a medium rare, and it was just that. Flavoring was delicious, just enough seasoning,” a TripAdvisor reviewer said. And the creamed spinach, rich and savory, enhanced by bits of bacon, onion, a hint of spice, and the distinct natural taste of spinach, is “great.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse serves a classic slow-roasted rib, available in different sizes (such as 16 oz or 22 oz). It is juicy, tender, and flavorful. “The prime rib was very good, soft and tender, tasty and juicy,” writes a Yelper. The creamed spinach is “perfect and tasty,” a Yelper says. It is “on point,” another adds, while a third calls it “the bomb.” Another says, “Here it’s as good as I’ve ever had.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback surprisingly serves up a slow-roasted prime rib. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).” While they don’t have creamed spinach on their permanent menu, you can order the Three Cheese Spinach Dip made with chopped spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, cream cheese, and Alfredo sauce.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s offers a weekend prime rib special with 12- and 16-ounce cuts, and each “perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib” is hand-carved to order and served with two sides. While they don’t have a creamed spinach side, you can add a savory Creamy Spinach Sauce as an optional steak topper, along with a popular warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip appetizer.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington that serves prime rib that is dry-rubbed, slow-cooked overnight, and beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce. They also offer popular bacon-infused creamed spinach that pairs perfectly with meat.