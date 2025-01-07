Chick-fil-A is Bringing Back 3 Fan-Favorite Items Today—But You'll Have to Act Fast

Chick-fil-A fans mourning the loss of their favorite menu items will be thrilled to hear the fast food chicken chain is bringing back three very popular fan-favorites—but there is a catch. The items will only be available from January 7 to March 25, 2025, so you have to move fast to get your hands on these delicious delights before they disappear again.

So which items are coming back? The Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich and two Key Lime beverages will be available in participating restaurants nationwide. "Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer, while bringing the spice our Guests crave at this time of year," Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, says in a press release. "The sandwich pairs perfectly with the new Key Lime beverages, which offer a cool and creamy complement and brighten up our menu offerings to beat those winter blues."

The Key Lime beverages were first introduced for a limited time in 2019, and now the two drinks will be available again for a while, Chick-fil-A announced. Here's what customers can enjoy, again for just a limited time:

Key Lime Frosted Lemonade: A sweet, refreshing treat combining Chick-fil-A® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and our signature Icedream® dessert mixed with natural Key Lime flavor.

Key Lime Lemonade: Our Classic Chick-fil-A® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) mixed with natural Key Lime flavor for a delightfully sour and refreshing combination.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich will also make a triumphant return to menus across the country, along with a delicious Cilantro Lime Sauce. First launched in 2021, the sandwich has a cult following amongst Chick-fil-A aficionados who can't get enough of the "boneless breast of chicken, marinated with a blend of peppers, grilled for a tender and spicy taste, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and tomato."

"It's the best thing Chick Fil A makes. There are only 2 things I like from them really: this sandwich and the chicken tortilla soup," one happy Redditor posted on the Chick-fil-A subreddit. "The cilantro lime sauce should become a permanent addition to the sauce line-up," said another.

Chick-fil-A recently brought back some other discontinued items in October 2024, including the aforementioned Chicken Tortilla Soup, Peppermint Iced Coffee, Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee, and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake.

"This year, we're thrilled to offer more ways for families and friends to spend time together, with a shared meal of classic menu favorites and quality moments of connection with family and friends during the holidays," said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising, and media. "We hope to make this season a little brighter and more memorable for our Guests, creating new reasons to get together and celebrate with loved ones."