Chick-fil-A Just Brought Back a Favorite Menu Item

Chick-fil-A can always be relied on to launch delicious new and returning treats as part of its summer menu, and this year is no different: The fan-favorite chicken chain is celebrating peach season with the return of the iconic Peach Milkshake (back for its 16th year!) and the launch of the new Peach Frosted Lemonade, starting June 9 for a limited time only.

According to director of menu and packaging Allison Duncan, the original Peach Milkshake is the perfect herald for the start of the summer months. “As we continue to surprise and delight our Guests with new and unique flavors throughout the year, we wanted to offer a spin on the peach taste everyone knows and loves with the Peach Frosted Lemonade,” Duncan says.

For those not familiar with the Peach Milkshake, it’s a delightful dream of a drink made with Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert and fresh peaches, and topped with whipped cream and a single cherry. The shake was originally crafted by Chick-fil-A Culinary Lead Angela Canada, who based the recipe on her grandmother’s homemade peach ice cream. The new Peach Frosted Lemonade is a lighter option, made by blending Chick-fil-A Lemonade, Icedream and fresh peaches. Guests who want an even lighter drink can opt for or Diet Lemonade.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans say the Peach Milkshake is well worth the wait every year. “They are literally the most delicious thing ever. Imagine being a pirate and searching for treasure all of your life then you find the biggest hoard you could find,” one Redditor said. “That’s what the peach milkshake is like. You take that first sip and you feel that chuck of peach sliding up the straw. It’s like amazing. I can’t explain it. Impossible to frown with a peach milkshake in hand. 12/10 would recommend.”

That’s not all—fans who love the Pineapple Dragonfruit seasonal beverages will be happy to know Chick-fil-A plans to keep them on the menu for a little longer than intended, due to customer demand. This includes the Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade, Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, and Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy®.

It’s no wonder Chick-fil-A is extending the availability until August 16—the drinks are a huge hit. “Just tried the pineapple dragonfruit drink as a sunjoy and it was AMAZING!! The flavor was perfect and it was a perfect mix. I recommend that everyone tries it, this is my new favorite drink 😁,” one happy customer said. Even the employees are fans, sharing information on how popular the drinks are and how quickly they are being sold. “I LOVED the key lime! pineapple dragonfruit is also delicious tho!” one shared. “We went through 3 bottles on tuesday and 2 on monday. Its selling like crazy,” another said. Remember, you have until August 16 to try and then they’re gone!