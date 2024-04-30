Chili's New Burger Has Twice as Much Beef as a Big Mac

Chili's is striving to conquer its fast-food chain competitors by highlighting value with its newest burger. And this one is being pitted against the famous Big Mac.

Yesterday, the restaurant chain announced the rollout of its new Big Smasher Burger (950 calories), which has twice as much beef as a Big Mac (590 calories). For context, a pre-cooked Big Mac patty weighs 3.2 ounces, according to Chili's. This menu item debut marks the restaurant chain's first burger innovation in three years.

I Tried the Smash Burgers at 5 Popular Chains & the Best Was Pure Bliss

In addition to the nearly half-pound, hand-smashed burger patty, the new Big Smasher Burger features diced red onions, lettuce, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, and American cheese. While similar to the new Chili's burger, a Big Mac also has a sesame seed bun, plus an additional bun in the middle of the burger.

Focusing on value, Chili's is offering the new Big Smasher Burger as part of its Chili's 3 for Me menu. With this deal, customers can get a bottomless non-alcoholic drink, bottomless chips and salsa, the new burger, and a side of fries for $10.99. Customers can also order the burger as an individual entrée.

The 21 Best Burgers in America, According to Chefs

The Big Smasher Burger isn't the only new item to land on the Chili's 3 for Me menu. The restaurant chain also unveiled its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich. This menu item consists of hand-breaded crispy chicken, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun. The Chili's 3 for Me Menu, which includes meal options that start at $10.99, hasn't changed in price since launching in 2022

"We know diners are experiencing sticker shock from the rising cost of fast food, with little change to the actual quantity or quality of fast food combo meals," George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, said in a press release. "We believe that Chili's 3 for Me offers better value than you'll find in any drive-thru and, with the all-new Big Smasher burger, we just made the 3 for Me even better. We believe our guests can enjoy better quality, better pricing and a better experience every time."

The #1 Unhealthiest Order at Chili's, According to a Dietitian

To promote this new burger, Chili's is running three new television and digital advertisements, highlighting the value of Chili's 3 for Me compared to other fast food. Additionally, the restaurant chain is getting fans involved by holding a contest that invites users on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share why Chili's is better than fast food. Participants can submit their responses by using the hashtag #Chilis3ForMeRescue until May 2. The restaurant chain will award the winners with a gift card that will cover a $10.99 Chili's 3 for Me meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e