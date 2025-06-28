Chili’s Just Launched 3 New Frozen Margaritas Made With Patrón

Chili’s just launched three new Patrón-based margaritas just in time for fun in the summer sun. The chain already claims to sell more margs than any other restaurant chain in the U.S. (more than 25 million last year alone!) and these three new choices are sure to keep that momentum going.

“As a leader in the margarita space, we saw a big opportunity to elevate and expand our frozen margs to be ones that our guests deserve,” said Chief Marketing Officer George Felix. “At Chili’s, margaritas are a core part of who we are – and now we’re proud to serve what we believe to be the best frozen margs in the industry. I can’t think of a better combination on a hot summer day than our all-new Patrón Frozen Marg and a Triple Dipper.” Here’s everything you need to know about the delicious new drinks.

Patrón Frozen Marg

The Patrón Frozen Marg starts at $10 (a crazy deal for a Patrón-based drink!) and is made with Patrón Silver, triple sec, lime juice and agave. Guests who want to jazz it up a little can add blackberry, mango, spicy flavor and more to give the classic margarita a twist. As for the Chili’s recommended pairing of a marg and Triple Dipper… that actually sounds amazing.

Flamingo Freeze

The delightful new Flamingo Freeze will be a hit for its appearance alone: The bright pink drink is made with Tito’s Vodka and Owen’s Prickly Pear, swirled with a Patrón Frozen Marg for a sweet southwestern twist. By far one of the prettiest cocktails available at Chili’s.

Arctic Drift

The third new frozen marg is the Chili’s Arctic Drift, made with Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple juice and Blue Curaçao, mixed with a Patrón Frozen Marg and topped off with maraschino cherry and a wedge of lime. This beautiful blue cocktail will bring the flavor of the tropics into your local Chili’s—it really is the perfect summer beverage.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Margarita Machine

Chili’s says a significant number of customers have been wishing for a nice frozen option to enjoy with their meals, and now they’ve got them. The chain has installed high-quality margarita machines across all its locations to make the perfect frosty beverage, every time. Talk about raising the bar (and don’t forget to bring your ID).

Big On Drinks

It’s no wonder Chili’s sells so many margaritas—customers genuinely love the drinks on offer. “The most popular ones (outside of the Marg of the Month) are Spice-A-Rita or the Tito’s punch,” one employee shared on Reddit. “If you want a strong tasting margarita, the El Nino is what you should get. The Deep Eddy’s Strawberry Lemonade is also super popular. But also we do have a full bar and people ask for specialty cocktails all the time! Most of the time we are able to accommodate.”