Chipotle Offering $1M In Free Burritos

Fun fact: Summertime isn’t burrito season. According to Chipotle, the busiest time of year for its restaurants is usually Spring, from Easter to May, with business slowing down during he summer months. Why is this? College students, a large part of the fast food chain’s customer base, go home for summer, while many other burrito eaters travel internationally. Because the brains behind the brand are always thinking ahead, Chipotle is spicing up incentives as part of a “Summer of Extras” campaign to dine with them through the summer months.

There Are So Many Ways to Score and Save

From June 1 through August 31, Chipotle will reward Chipotle Rewards members in the US with more than $1 million in free burritos. Not only will members be able to earn extra points and exclusive badges for completing milestones, they can also qualify to win a limited edition stainless steel Chipotle card offering free burritos for a year. And, every week, Chipotle will give 10,000 Chipotle Rewards members a free burrito in the summer.

Its the “Most Rewarding Summer Ever” at Chiptole

“‘Summer of Extras’ kicks off our most rewarding summer ever through a gamified experience that rewards and recognizes our top guests with exceptional value and visibility into how their fandom and frequency ranks amongst fellow members,” said Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer. “Visiting more this summer can enable members to earn free Chipotle faster.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here Are the Milestones

Milestone One: After the purchase of one entrée, 50 bonus points, five sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

Milestone Two: After the purchase of two more entrées, 100 bonus points, 10 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

Milestone Three: After the purchase of two more entrées, 200 bonus points, 15 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

Milestone Four: After the purchase of two more entrées, 300 bonus points, 30 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

Superfan Leaderboard

Chipotle is even gamifying its “Summer of Extras.” There will be a dashboard that tracks Chipotle Rewards members’ performance against other users in their state based on transactions. Additionally, there are fun user insights such as Team Guac or Queso Blanco, and it will keep track of how many different restaurant locations users visit during the summer.

It Will Be a Gamefied Version of Savings

“We’ve seen our superfans on social media documenting their Chipotle journeys and maintaining daily or weekly ‘streaks,'” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “For our biggest Rewards summer ever, we’re giving our loyal fans the chance to get rewarded more than ever.”

10,000 Free Burrito Drops Every Week Of The Summer

Chipotle will give 10,000 Chipotle Rewards members selected at random a free burrito¹ every week of the summer from June 1 through August 31. Chipotle Rewards members who have opted into the “Summer of Extras” program can enter the weekly drawings by making any in-restaurant or digital Chipotle entrée purchase or by submitting an online entry. Weekly entry periods begin each Sunday at midnight PT and end the following Saturday at 11:59 p.m. PT, except for the final weekly entry period, which starts on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at midnight PT and ends on Sunday, August 31, 202,5, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here’s How to Join In

To participate in the fun, you must sign up for the Chipotle Rewards program. New Chipotle Rewards members will also receive a free guac offer after their first order following their sign-up. You can sign up on the website or download the app via the App Store or Google Play. Chipotle Rewards members can activate the “Summer of Extras” challenge in their account at chipotle.com/summer-of-extras.