What's better than one massive burrito from Chipotle? The chance to buy yourself a gift from the beloved restaurant chain, with surprising contents that could include a $500 Chipotle gift card, of course! That's enough to buy yourself roughly 50 burritos, extra guac, and all.

Just in time for the holiday season, the Mexican chain is launching Mystery Boxes that will be available for purchase on chipotlegoods.com starting today. Wrapped in Chipotle's iconic foil and sealed like it's a beautiful stuffed-to-the-brim burrito, these mystery boxes come in two sizes: a $30 Small Burrito Box featuring three to five items and a $50 Large Burrito Box with four to eight items. Chipotle says both boxes are to be filled with exclusive merch that's double the value.

If you didn't get your hands on last year's Cilantro Soap, this could be your chance to finally score the coveted bar. Those who place their order within the first 48 hours could receive extra special boxes that not only contain the meme-inspired soap, but also limited-edition stainless steel $500 Chipotle gift cards.

"We created Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes with our superfans in mind," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer. Adding that these exclusive goods are perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself this holiday season.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to possible gift cards, the Mystery Boxes will be filled with both new, never-before-seen Chipotle goods and fan-favorite merchandise—all unsized and ideal for anyone who considers themselves a true fan.

Plus, while you're gifting yourself (or a friend), you're also doing a good deed: 100% of the profits from Chipotle Goods go to support organizations that focus on making apparel and farming more sustainable.

For those who don't want to take the chance on a mystery box, but still want to give the gift of Chipotle—because we all know someone with a burrito bowl obsession—physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards might be the way to go.