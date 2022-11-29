McDonald's Is Launching a Giveaway of a Lifetime—Here's How to Enter
McDonald's is gifting the gift that keeps on giving, and we're here for it—if only we could get our nugget-loving hands on it.
The chain has decided to dig deep this holiday season and is giving away the iconic yet elusive McGold card. You know, the exclusive pass to free McDonald's food for life, whose existence has been the subject of rumors for years. Well, you better believe the card is real because the chain will be awarding it to three lucky fans. To make the whole thing even better, each winner will be able to extend free Mickey D's for life to three of their loved ones.
"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists," says Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer. "Just by using the McDonald's app, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald's this holiday season."
It's all part of the chain's SZN of Sharing, a campaign that will kick off on Dec. 5 and last through Christmas Day. You'll have a daily opportunity to enter for a chance to win the major prize by simply ordering through your McDonald's App. And according to the fine print, you don't actually have to make a purchase to enter—you could simply fill out the form at this link.
But there are plenty of other reasons to use the chain's mobile app in December. McDonald's is offering access to exclusive merch drops on Dec. 7 and 14 with a minimum purchase of $1, including Chicken McNuggets stockings (OMG!!), McDonald's Dream Order PJs, and more.
Plus, you can snag deals like the BOGO Big Mac or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, free 6-piece McNuggets with a $1 purchase, and other mouthwatering deals.
With freebies like that, we all get a little taste of having that Gold Card.
