Chipotle's Major Menu Addition Launches Nationwide Today

From rolling out Smoked Brisket and Pollo Asado to debuting the highly-anticipated Plant-Based Chorizo, Chipotle has introduced quite a few new protein options over the past year.

And today, the fast-casual chain is releasing yet another item that features "an entirely new flavor profile." Available at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time, the new Garlic Guajillo Steak is made with a combination of garlic and guajillo peppers and finished with fresh lime and cilantro.

As an incentive for customers to give the new protein a try, Chipotle will offer free delivery on all Garlic Guajillo Steak orders placed through the mobile app or website. Customers can take advantage of this deal from September 17 to September 25.

Although premiering new menu items is second nature to Chipotle, the chain took a different approach when it came time to unveil the new steak.

On September 13, Chipotle pre-released the Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse via the online gaming platform Roblox. Through the Chipotle Grill Simulator experience, participants can grill the new menu item and then virtually taste it. According to the company, this gaming experience is designed to "enhance guests' tasting experience in real life."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"By launching Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse, we are able to share our culinary traditions and real food proposition with Gen Z," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "For the first time, fans can discover our latest menu innovation from our head chef with an immersive experience that blends the best of Chipotle's digital and physical worlds."

Additionally, participants who successfully cook the steak in the game can unlock a code that will grant them one free Garlic Guajillo Steak entrée. Between yesterday and today, Chipotle will distribute a total of 100,000 free entrée codes, which must be used with a Chipotle Rewards account on digital orders placed on the chain's mobile app or website.

The introduction of the Garlic Guajillo Steak comes about four months after Chipotle began testing the item in more than 100 restaurants in Denver, Colo., Indianapolis, Ind., and Orange County, Calif.

The Garlic Guajillo Steak isn't the only new protein to come out this summer, though. On August 30, the chain announced that it will be testing Chicken Al Pastor at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis.