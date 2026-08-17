5 Classic Cafeteria Chains Fans Say Still Do It Right

These retro spots still serve up affordable, nostalgic comfort food.

Cafeteria chains were once popular across the U.S., but these days only a handful of these old-school spots are still in operation, serving up no-frills comfort food for hungry customers to enjoy. The appeal of these restaurants is no mystery: Diners can enjoy a generous portion of tasty food for a very low price, especially when compared to regular sit-down restaurants. While these classic eateries are not as easy to find these days, some are still a bit hit with diners who love the nostalgia and value for money: Here are five classic cafeteria chains fans still rave about.

S&S Cafeterias

Diners love the delicious, down-home comfort food at S&S Cafeterias. “I haven’t been to S&S in 31 years. It tasted the exact same and it took me back to my childhood,” one fan shared. “I remembered meeting Hulk Hogan and getting his autograph, while he was eating 😍. Best time ever. A place where you can always make memories and feed your soul.”

Luby’s

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Diners have been visiting Luby’s since 1947, and the chain is still a beloved institution in the South. “I got to share one of my favorite childhood restaurants with my 29 yr old daughter,” one fan said. “I got the sirloin steak…and it was absolutely marvelous. Even the fat was juicy, and delectable. That was part of my favorite as a child. And those flavors definitely took me back to my childhood, the way my momma used to cook.”

Piccadilly Restaurants

It doesn’t get better than the classic Southern comfort food and carrot souffle at Piccadilly Restaurants. “I’ve been coming to this Piccadilly spot in Greenbriar mall since I was about 5 years old,” one diner said. “They’ve always had the best soul food and buffet styled meals that I’ve always enjoyed. My favorites to order when I’d go here are the mac and cheese, the cheese rice, some jalapeno cornbread, and a dessert of some sort which was usually a slice of strawberry cheesecake.”

MCL Restaurant & Bakery

MCL Restaurant & Bakery has been a Midwest favorite since 1950. “This is an excellent cafeteria style restaurant. The food was delicious, hot, and ready. Their pecan pie was some of the best I have had in a while,” one fan shared. “If you like delicious homemade food, great service, and a clean and comfortable environment MCL is the place to go. Everyone was very friendly and the fried chicken was delicious!” another raved.

Morrison’s-Cafeteria

Morrison’s Cafeteria was founded in 1920, but the once-huge Southeast chain has just one location remaining in Mobile, Alabama. “On the way home from Biloxi we stopped here for lunch,” one diner said. “We had roast beef, fried chicken, black eyed peas, cabbage, cucumber salad, green beans, mac and cheese, cornbread, red beans, and pecan pie (that we had to take home for later because we were stuffed!). It was all delicious. It was like we were eating at grandma’s house.”