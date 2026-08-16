7 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Sandwiches, According to Diners

Diners reveal where to find the most delicious smoked meat sandwiches.

If you love delicious slow-smoked BBQ meat but need good carby bread on the side, choosing a sandwich is ideal for the best of both worlds. Many BBQ spots have incredible sandwiches on the menu absolutely stuffed with pork, brisket, chicken and more, often with sides like french fries for a filling meal that will satisfy even the hungriest diners. But which ones are so good customers order them on repeat, raving about the quality online? Here are seven chains with the best BBQ sandwiches, according to diners.

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q

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The BBQ sandwiches at Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q are a must-have, fans say. “I ordered the Pulled Pork Sandwich, a side of Cole Slaw, and Sweet Tea. A good value at $14 for everything,” one diner shared. “The sandwich was huge, at least 1/3# of juicy meat.”

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Diners love the Classic Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich at Dickey’s BBQ Pit. “Dickey’s Barbeque Pit for the win! The best chopped brisket ever! So tasty it didn’t even need sauce. Delicious and the price is right!” one fan said.

Black’s Barbecue

The brisket sandwiches at Black’s Barbecue are loaded with delicious, authentic flavor, fans say. “The waitresses kindly helped me place my order for a double meat Brisket Sandwich. It tasted fantastic. The flavor profile was perfect in my opinion. I would have liked it to be somewhat juicier but again, it tasted great,” one diner shared.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

The iconic Z-Man sandwich at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is a legendary menu item, made with low-smoked beef brisket, smoked provolone cheese, and onion rings on a toasted kaiser bun. “We all ordered the Z-Man sandwich and it was fantastic. The beef brisket was tasty and tender, the onion rings crispy. Overall, a great sandwich,” one diner said.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s Georgia Chopped Pork sandwich is a huge hit with BBQ-lovers. “The Georgia Pork Sandwich is Delicious! Place is really cool and everyone working here was great! The brownie is a MUST for dessert!” one customer shared.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q has amazing chicken sandwiches, fans say. “I ordered the Bar-B-Q chicken sandwich with mac and cheese and potato salad, as well as the cheesy biscuits. Everything came out super fresh and was delicious,” one diner shared.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has outstanding BBQ platters and sandwiches customers can’t get enough of. “A native of NC bbq, I went with the pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and added an XL combo which is two sides and a drink,” one diner said. “My sandwich was so full of food plus flavors of smoke, still juicy and tender. It was my first time having braised greens with tomatoes but will not be my last.”