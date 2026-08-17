Diners recommend these Chinese buffet chains for all-you-can-eat dishes, hibachi, sushi, and more.

If you are really hungry and craving Asian food, head to an Asian or Chinese buffet, an all-you-can-eat extravaganza that allows you to eat endless egg rolls, dumplings, noodles, stir-fries, and more. While several Asian buffet restaurants are independently owned, only a handful are chains. And not all of them are diner-approved. Here are the 4 best Chinese buffet chains in America, according to diners.

Lin’s Grand Buffet

Lin’s Grand Buffet is an all-you-can-eat restaurant chain founded in 2002, with locations across America, including Arizona, Texas, and California. It features a large selection of Chinese, Japanese, and American-Asian dishes. It touts itself as “America’s largest asian buffet.” According to diners, the food is good and the prices are well worth it. “Really good. $14.99 on weekdays and roughly $20 on weekends,” says a Redditor. “It was fire. I was stuffed. I couldn’t stop eating. It was so good. Come and check it out. I guarantee you’ll love it a little pricey, but so what people were friendly too. And it was packed. Nice and spacious,” added a Yelper. “The food was wonderful and plentiful! There are four two sided buffets just packed with all sorts of food from orange chicken to pizza and french fries! There’s a steak station, sushi station and even a Mongolian grill with quite the choices! For Valentine’s Day we were treated to snow crab, spicy shrimp and several other special items. Everything was being restocked quickly, it was all hot and fresh by buffet standards and flavors were pretty darned good!” said another.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet is a large, nationwide chain of all-you-can-eat restaurants featuring hibachi and over 250 to 300 Chinese, Japanese, American, and sushi items. Diners select raw meats and vegetables of their choice for a custom-cooked hibachi meal at no extra charge in addition to all the pre-cooked food. “Stopped by for a delicious lunch. Food is always delicious. The servers are attentive and always refresh your drinks. The food is constantly refreshed. It may not be upscale but it’s worth the trip. They also include stir fry and sushi on their buffet at no extra charge. A good variety of dishes to choose from,” a TripAdvisor diner writes. “We were on a school field trip and had a large group of 200 teenagers. We had called ahead to plan our arrival but upon arrival our group was seated immediately. The food was delicious (a variety selections for everyone) and the staff was exceptionally friendly and gracious. The food never ran low. We were all talking about how this was a great place for such a large group. Thank you!” another said.

Top Pot

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Top Pot is an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and hot pot chain. You order meats and veggies from your server to cook them yourself in a vat of broth or on a cooktop, then hit the buffet line for dishes like fried rice, lo mein, dumplings, egg rolls, and orange chicken. “Honestly one of the best Hot Pot experiences I’ve had,” said one reviewer on Google Reviews. “10/10 would recommend. Great price and great vibes!”

HuHot Mongolian Grill

HuHot Mongolian Grill is a Mongolian BBQ feast experience. You pile your bowl with all the fresh meat, veggies, and sauces you want, take it to the cooking station, and a chef whips up a delicious meal for you. You can return as many times as you want. “I cannot stress enough how much I love coming here,” said a Google Reviewer. “I will be happy to come back to this place as long as they’re open. Show up for the food, stay for the experience.”