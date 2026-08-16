5 Italian Chain Restaurants With the Most Authentic Food

Diners reveal the top chains serving fresh, scratch-made classic dishes.

Italian cuisine and Italian-American cuisine are obviously not the same thing, but some Italian chain restaurants are more authentic than others. These spots get major points for using fresh ingredients, serving up food that might not be exactly like a beloved family recipe but close enough. So which ones are best? If you’re in the mood for good Italian food vetted by those who know, the following spots are worth checking out: Here are five chain restaurants with that authentic Italian touch.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has delicious, made-from-scratch Italian classics diners can’t get enough of. “The best Italian food I’ve ever had. If you’re looking for authentic Italian cuisine then you try maggianos,” one diner said.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is another chain that makes delicious classic dishes in-house, from scratch, from beautiful pasta to impressive steaks. “This is such a great restaurant to get that classic Italian feel but also family friendly,” one fan said. “This is my first time trying the calamari which was excellent. I definitely recommend the wood fire old fashioned.”

Il Fornaio

Diners at Il Fornaio love the delicious, authentic menu items from seafood and pasta to pizza and salads. “Absolutely phenomenal experience,” one fan said. “The branzino was absolutely amazing. The potatoes it came with were delicious. I’m not a fan of fish but it wasn’t fishy and I thought it was my favorite dish.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille diners rave about the quality of the food and drinks, praising the taste and overall experience. “I recently dined at Brio Italian Grille and had a wonderful experience from start to finish,” one fan said. “If you are looking for authentic flavors and a high-quality meal, this is definitely the spot… Between the delicious food and the great service, Brio remains one of my top choices for a nice dinner. I’ll definitely be coming back for that Marsala!”

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo diners love the warm, classic vibe of the restaurant and the delicious food and drinks. “Buca di Beppo gave us that authentic Italian family vibe right from the start. We tried the chicken parmesan, Alfredo with chicken and shrimp, and a big loaf of garlic bread—everything was fresh, flavorful, and so satisfying,” one fan shared.