5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Egg Salad Sandwiches, According to Diners

Diners recommend these restaurant chains for classic and creative egg salad sandwiches.

If you can’t get enough of egg salad sandwiches but have high standards about ingredients and quality, there are several chains serving up the most deliciously tangy, creamy egg salad sandwich options you can get. Usually mixed with crunchy vegetables like cucumber and celery, this addictive sandwich is enduringly popular amongst diners who love the rich yet light filling tucked into soft fresh bread. If you’re in the mood for egg salad so good you will be sure to return for more, here are five chains diners love.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette has a delicious Egg Salad Sandwich on the menu made with cucumber, basil, and Dijon mustard on milk bread. “My husband and I chose the egg salad sandwiches, which was a HUGE win,” one diner raved. “They are not skimpy with the filling, they include a layer of thinly sliced cucumber, and there’s some delicious herb mixed in that made it the best egg salad I’ve ever had!”

Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger’s Egg Salad & Arugula Sandwich is made with a classic (cage-free) egg salad topped with arugula on multi-grain bread. “Egg salad on multigrain bread with arugula. It is the best. I love love love it!!!” one fan said.

Eggslut

The Egg Salad Sandwich from Eggslut contains cage-free hard cooked eggs and thinly sliced chives mixed in honey mustard aioli, with dressed arugula in a warm brioche bun. egg salad was creamy and smooth. Arugla was fresh and provided the right amount of greens. bread was buttery and soft brioche,” one diner said.

TooJay’s Deli

TooJay’s Deli has Egg Salad offered as both a sandwich or a platter with bread. “The Rachel and Pastrami Burger were outstanding and served quickly, and the classic egg salad sandwich on a croissant was simple but delicious,” one fan shared.

7-Eleven

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7-Eleven recently launched a U.S. version of the iconic Japanese-style Egg Salad Sandwich made with milk bread and Kewpie mayo. “Although I think they are charging far too much at $5.79 (these are no more than $2.50 in Japan), I think it’s actually pretty spot on. The crusts should also be cut off. But for a quick snack, if you’re on the road, or something of the sort, it’s a good snack,” one fan said.