7 Brand-Name Snacks With Clean Ingredients and Nothing You Can’t Pronounce

If you’ve ever turned over your favorite snack to read the label and struggled to understand what the ingredients are, you’re not alone. Snacking gets a bad rap because the grocery aisles are filled with ultra-processed chips, crackers and “health bars” that are loaded with worrisome ingredients, fat, sugar, salt and calories.

But there’s good news. Some brands are keeping things real and offering consumers healthy alternatives with simple, clean ingredients without compromising taste. Whether you’re tossing them in a lunchbox or just need something to munch on between meals, these seven snack options are worth stocking up on.

Simple Mills Organic Seed Crackers, Original

Nutrition : per serving 9 crackers

Calories : 150

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 180mg

Carbs : 18g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 2g

Known for their clean, nutrient-dense ingredients, everything in a Simple Mills product is healthy and recognizable. The Simple Mills Organic Seed Crackers are vegan and gluten-free and are ideal for snacking, dipping, creating an unforgettable charcuterie board or pairing them with your favorite cheese and fruit.

Made with organic seed & seed flour blend (sunflower”, pumpkin*, flax*), organic cassava flour, organic tapioca starch, organic sunflower oil, sea salt, organic carrots, organic rosemary extra for freshness.

Chomps Original Beef Sticks

Nutrition : per serving 1 stick

Calories : 100

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 380mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 10g

If you want a high-protein snack without junk ingredients, Chomps Original Beef Sticks is a must-have. Chomps meat jersey sticks are 100% grass-fed beef and contain no sugar or carbs. Ingredients include 100% grass-fed and finished beef, sea salt, black pepper, celery, red pepper and garlic.

The Chomps Original Beef Sticks are rated 4.9 at Walmart with over 3,000 reviews.

​​LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Popcorn

Nutrition : per serving 3 cups

Calories : 120

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 2g

LesserEvil delivers snacking you can feel good about. The brand only uses a few ingredients in their items. The Himalayan Pink Popcorn is made with organic popcorn, coconut oil, and Himalayan pink salt, this snack keeps it simple while delivering a satisfying crunch.

Beanitos Original Black Bean Chips

Nutrition : per serving 11 chips

Calories : 130

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 120mg

Carbs : 15g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 4g

Chips are an addicting snack that are hard to put down, but you can feel guilt-free with Beanitos Original Black Bean Chips. Crafted from black beans, rice, sunflower oil, and sea salt, Beanitos offer a protein-rich alternative to traditional chips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That’s It Apple + Blueberry Fruit Bars

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 100

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 25mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 19g)

Protein : 1g

Fruit is always a healthy snack option and That’s It turned fruit into bars with just two ingredients–literally. There’s no artificial sweeteners or mysterious additives. That’s It Apple + Blueberry Fruit Bars are made from 1 apple and 20 blueberries in each bar, but there are other flavors to choose from.

Siete Lime Grain Free Tortilla Chips

Nutrition : per serving 14 chips

Calories : 130

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 150mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 1g

If you’re looking for a cleaner chip with a tangy kick, these are it. Siete’s Lime Grain-Free Tortilla Chips are dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. They’re made with a cassava blend, avocado oil, coconut flour, chia seeds, sea salt, and real lime oil. The ingredients are minimal, but the flavor isn’t.

​Lärabar Banana Bread

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 200

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 24g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 17g)

Protein : 5g

For 20 years ​Lärabars have been delivering tasty bars with limited real ingredients and no artificial flavors. The brand has been doing clean snacking before it was trendy and offers several delicious flavors like the Banana Bread that only has three ingredients–bananas, dates, and almonds that somehow taste like fresh banana bread!