Coca-Cola Just Revealed a New Cherry Float Flavor Coming in February

Coca-Cola is launching a new Cherry Float flavor in February and fans are already hyped.

Coca-Cola is launching a new flavor expected to hit shelves in February 2026, and fans are very excited. The limited edition Coca-Cola Cherry Float will be available in both regular and zero sugar options, combining flavors of vanilla and cream for a perfect seasonal treat.

The Snackolator account shared images of Cherry Float on Instagram, and fans are already hyped about the new drop. “Coca-Cola Cherry Float is almost here and we finally have a look at all of the artwork!” the caption reads. “This was announced at the NACS show and is expected around February in both regular and zero sugar both in 12 packs of cans and 20oz bottles. It’s definitely similar to the Coca-Cola cherry vanilla but I think similar to the current Holiday Creamy Vanilla, meant to have that ‘dirty soda’ feel of a little heavier ice cream/creamer taste as you can see from the artwork haha.”

"Mmm! Something to look forward to after they take this holiday vanilla away 😋," one fan said. "This is exciting. I hope it doesn't sell out like the Dr. Pepper Coconut Crème soda. I can't find it anywhere," another commented.

Some fans already make their own version at home, making the new flavor even more welcome. “Oh boy. I do love me a scoop of real vanilla bean ice scream and a screaming cold cherry coke poured slowly over it,” one said. “So I guess this is to cherry vanilla what the “orange crème” flavor was to orange vanilla? Interesting. Sounds like it could be tasty, so I’ll probably try it,” another commented.

That’s not the only new cherry flavor causing major buzz right now: Coca-Cola also just announced the relaunch of Mr. Pibb (and Mr. Pibb Zero Sugar), now with 30% more caffeine and a bold, spicy cherry taste with hints of caramel, available in select regions (check your local grocery store!).

“Consumers have been asking for Mr. Pibb’s bold kick of cherry flavor for some time,” said Dane Callis, Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca‑Cola North America. “If you go on Reddit, X and other social media , you’ll find conversations about the mystique of Mr. Pibb. Mr. Pibb has a feisty loyal following, so he’s coming back in a bold, fresh way.”

Mr. Pibb is returning to shelves in Florida, Chicago, Las Vegas, Michigan and California, with a national rollout planned for 2026. “I had the zero sugar one in the SF Bay Area the other day. So good,” one fan said. “Safeway on Broadway in Oakland and Safeway in Moraga is where I’ve seen it so far.” Another Redditor said the reformulated Mr. Pibb tasted more like the 90s version than they were expecting. “No kidding, try it with Mexican food. For some reason it’s immaculate with cumin and garlic,” another recommended.