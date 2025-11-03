Coca-Cola Just Launched a New Holiday Flavor 

Coca-Cola fans have plenty to celebrate this season with the brand’s first limited-time holiday offering in five years: Introducing Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla, a delicious taste of Coca-Cola infused with smooth, creamy vanilla flavors which hits shelves on November 3. The new beverage is also available in a Zero Sugar option which will make soda fans very happy.

Some lucky customers managed to get their hands on the new drink early, and reported back with overwhelming positive feedback. Very tasty. 8.1/10. I prefer it to the standard Vanilla Coke,” one Redditor shared, with a picture of an open can. “It’s the “cream” part from the orange cream and vanilla, and coke. It’s like a richer Vanilla Coke,” is how the fan described the flavor. “I’m generally more of a Pepsi guy, but Vanilla Coke can’t be beat. I’m gunna be looking out for this one,” another responded.

Another fan who tested the Holiday Creamy Vanilla said it’s “way creamier than normal Vanilla Coke. It tastes thicker as well. The taste is more of a cream and kind of lingers in your mouth. It’s more vanilla than normal Vanilla Coke.”

Coca-Cola also just brought back Retro Diet Coke Lime for a limited nationwide run after fans of the beverage (which was originally in the market from 2004-2018) begged for a comeback.

“We spend a lot of time listening to what our consumers are saying online,” said Ryan Watson, brand director, Diet Coke North America. “People have been signing petitions and DM-ing us asking for flavors from the past, including cherry and lime. We take all of that into account before doing extensive qualitative research and testing to determine our next offerings.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans of the original say the relaunched version is even better. “New Diet Coke Lime is great! Tastes pretty much how I remembered it but the like flavor is a little more subtle; less artificial tasting,” one said. “I hate to admit it but this is the ONLY diet drink I liked,” another agreed. “I just had it for the first time last night and I thought it was really good. Bought two more 20 oz bottles today on my way home!” a third said about the retro treat.

If the fan response to the new holiday flavor is anything like that, it’s guaranteed to fly off shelves. The Coca-Cola Holiday Cream Vanilla and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Holiday Creamy Vanilla will be available in 12oz/12pk, 20oz bottles and 2L bottles (full sugar only, Walmart exclusive) at most national retailers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as online at coca-cola.com. Grab this limited time-only treat before it’s gone!