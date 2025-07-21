Coca-Cola Fan-Favorite Flavor Just Returned—But Only at a Fast-Food Chain

Some fans look forward to limited-edition soda releases for years on end. Is there anything worse than falling in love with a particular flavor and then having it yanked from shelves with no expected return date? This week, Coca-Cola announced the return of a fan favorite soda, but there’s a major catch: It’s only available at one fast food restaurant. Here is everything you need to know about the limited time drop.

Jack in the Box Is Bringing Back Coca-Cola Starlight

Snackolator shared about the news in an Instagram post. “Jack in the Box is bringing back Coca-Cola STARLIGHT with a new Munchie Meal!” they wrote. “Starlight was one of the best Coca-Cola creation flavors so I’m excited to see it back.”

It Is Available July 24

This drops on July 24th and is “available with your choice of a Double Jr. Jumbo Jack® Cheeseburger or A Really Big Chicken Sandwich, 5 Tiny Tacos, 4 Chicken Nuggets, and curly fries with a limited-edition Coca-Cola® Starlight drink, only at Jack in the Box,” they added in the post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, Will Come in a Bottle

“Is this gonna be a bottle version or a flavor in their Coke freestyle machine?” one follower asked. “I think bottles, but I’ll try to find out,” Snackolator responded. “it’s going to be bottles, we have pumpkin churros and waffle sticks,” another said.

As of Now, It is Exclusive to Jack in the Box

Is Coca-Cola STARLIGHT going to be exclusive to Jack in the Box? “Sounds like completely exclusive from the details, but could be something that drops more widely after the Jack promo is over with?” Snackloator responded.

Here Is What It Tastes Like

What does it taste like? According to one follower, “it tastes like ginger cola mixed with cinnamon.” The Coca-Cola website adds: “Experience a subtle cooling sensation as you enjoy the reddish Starlight space flavoured beverage, a new but familiar Coca‑Cola taste. Discover infinite possibilities from a new world with Coca‑Cola Starlight before it’s gone.”

People Are Upset It Isn’t Available Everywhere

“This is awful. The best Coke flavor ever and it’s exclusive to Jack in the Box? I don’t think there’s a Jack in the Box within 1000 miles of me,” another complained. “I miss the starlight coke!!!” another said.