Coca-Cola Brings Back Fan Favorite Flavor and Fans are Racing to the Store

Coca-Cola is bringing back one of their most hyped flavors, and fans are excited. Coca-Cola Lime, a fan-favorite that hasn't been on shelves in 17 years, will be available for customers in the U.K.

"We're excited to bring a slice of lime to the nation's favourite cola, growing our range with a new flavour – with or without sugar – that we know shoppers love," said Rob Yeomans, Vice-President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) GB. "Flavoured colas are also growing ahead of the total cola segment[9] as consumers look for new twists on their favourite drinks. The sub-segment presents a real opportunity for retailers to drive incremental growth, and we'll be investing in our range throughout 2025 to help them make the most of it."

The company also launched the Coca-Cola Lemon flavor last year, after discontinuing it in 2006. "Building on the success of Coca-Cola Lemon, which has amassed nearly £20m in value sales since launching last year, Coca-Cola Lime will give consumers another refreshing option in the growing flavoured colas segment, with a tangy, bittersweet taste," the company says.

The bottles have been spotted in stores such as Asda, FarmFoods, and Tesco, customers say. "So glad they did this as a full sugar version," one person commented on Facebook. "Tesco have it too," said another.

"Following the hugely popular relaunch of new flavours last year, we're excited to continue to expand our flavours portfolio with the launch of Coca-Cola Lime," said Coca-Cola senior brand manager Charlotte Walsham. "Fans of Coca-Cola will be able to enjoy their favourite original taste, now with a refreshing tangy citrus twist."

While the company continues to expand with new flavors, Diet Coke is still a brand mainstay, especially after a new partnership with actor Jamie Dornan (again, sadly, just the U.K.). "We are honoured to announce Jamie Dornan as Diet Coke's latest ambassador, adding to the brand's rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in film, fashion and culture," said Louise Maugest, Senior Director, Marketing. "We're excited to work with Jamie to bring the new campaign to life and truly inspire people to own and celebrate their own style and taste, all whilst enjoying an iconic Diet Coke break."

"I'm really pleased to join the Diet Coke family," Dornan said. "The 'This Is My Taste' campaign resonated with me instantly as it reminds us all to take moments for ourselves to do whatever makes us happy. Especially if that includes taking a break in your day to drink a Diet Coke whilst lounging on a unicorn floatie."

Lucky Brits!