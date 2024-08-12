Why People Swear by the 'Cocoon' Sleep Hack: 'Best Sleep You'll Ever Get'

Ah, the restful feeling of having a solid night's sleep, leaving you spry and eager to start a brand new day. Sounds magical, don't you agree? Alas, if only that were the case for everyone. Sadly, approximately 30% of adults suffer from insomnia, and as many as one in every five Americans has a hard time falling back to sleep. If you're sleep-deprived or simply curious and game to try something new, consider the "cocoon" sleep hack trend that people swear by for a more productive night's sleep.

When it's clear your bedtime routine needs an update, TikTok is here to save the day with tried-and-true tricks, tips, and hacks. The cocoon sleep hack is one of the latest TikTokers are raving about—and for good reason.

What Is the 'Cocoon' Sleep Hack?

The "cocoon" sleep hack involves creating a cozy, cocoon-like setting in your sleep space with ultra-comfortable pillows and blankets. This environment is intended to soothe your nervous system and result in a more serene night's rest.

Dorsey Standish, MS, a mechanical engineer, neuroscientist, wellness expert, and CEO of Mastermind Meditate shares, "Feeling supported by the nest of pillows and blankets allows your body to relax by stimulating the vagus nerve, part of the parasympathetic ('rest and digest') nervous system. Through this deep relaxation, you may also experience lower levels of stress and anxiety before bed, promoting deeper, more restorative sleep."

People Swear by the 'Drunken Monkey' Exercise for Better Sleep: 'You'll Sleep Better, I Promise'

Some individuals create this comfortable oasis using a combination of fluffy bed linens, weighted blankets, and several supportive pillows. According to the Sleep Foundation, weighted blankets are instrumental in feeling "swaddled." They are also very helpful in dealing with anxiety, stress, and insomnia.

People Swear by the 'Scandinavian Sleep Method' for Better Sleep: 'It's Absolutely Amazing!'

People Swear by the Cocoon Sleep Hack for Better Sleep

@itsmaggieperkins Replying to @Bindswa this really is the best way to be comfortable in a hotel bed. I take the heavy blankets from one bed and put it onto the other bed. Then I make a cocoon out of all the pillows. I keep the air-conditioning at 65, and I run the fan on low. This is my absolute favorite way to fall asleep. #sleephygiene #restisproductive #hotelhacks #corporatetrainer #worktravel #vagusnervehealing ♬ original sound – Maggie Perkins 🍉

TikTok user Maggie Perkins noted in a video that her cozy cocoon-like sleep situation is "my absolute favorite way to fall asleep." She pointed out that she shared her trick, which received over half a million views. Perkins explained in the caption, "This really is the best way to be comfortable in a hotel bed. I take the heavy blankets from one bed and put them onto the other bed. Then, I make a cocoon out of all the pillows. I keep the air conditioning at 65, and I run the fan on low."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

People Are Using the 'Alpha Bridge Sleep Hack' To Fall Asleep Faster

In another clip, Perkins noted that this "vagus support cocoon" is the "best sleep you'll ever get."

Standish shares with us her own cocoon sleep hack routine, explaining, "[I 'cocoon'] by burrowing under the covers, using pillows to support my knees, wrapping a soft blanket around my face, and snuggling up with my dog to maximize comfort and support. (My wife is NOT a fan of how much space this takes up in the bed, haha!"