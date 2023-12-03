People Swear by the 'Scandinavian Sleep Method' for Better Sleep: 'It's Absolutely Amazing!'

If you're not the best sleeper, you're well aware of how refreshing it feels to finally get an uninterrupted, good night's rest. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, as of 2023, 50 to 70 million Americans deal with sleep issues, and one out of three adults—approximately 84 million individuals—don't get the amount of recommended Z's on a regular basis to stay in good health. There are many relaxing bedtime practices you can try to improve your sleep quality, but there's one in particular that's making waves above the rest. The "Scandinavian sleep method" is helping people get their best sleep yet, and we chatted with an expert to learn all about it. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out People Are 'Cricketing' Their Feet To Fall Asleep Faster—and Claim It Works.

What is the Scandinavian sleep method?

The Scandinavian sleep method is quite simple. "[It] refers to the practice of a couple sharing the same bed but using different covers," explains Dorsey Standish, MS, a mechanical engineer, neuroscientist, wellness expert, and CEO of Mastermind Meditate. "For example, they might share a king mattress, but each use a twin-size duvet cover to their liking."

What are the benefits of the Scandinavian sleep method?

Standish reveals this method of sleeping maintains the many benefits of sleeping with your partner, such as improved mental health, more time spent in REM sleep, and feeling all-around more supported by your relationship. "It also lets each sleeper choose their preferred bedding weight and style to enable them to maximize their comfort during sleep (thermoregulation is a crucial factor to sleep quality)," she adds.

In addition, since each sleeper has their own bedding to snuggle up under, this takes any potential sleep disturbances caused by "bedding tug of wars" or one partner going to bed later or getting up earlier out of the equation.

"On a personal note, we have family friends who have been together for 28 years," Standish says. "The wife is Norwegian and she swears that the Scandinavian sleep method has been the secret to their long and happy marriage!"

Standish herself even tested out a version of the Scandinavian sleep method with her wife. "Because we have different sleep schedules and often share the bed with not just each other but also the dog and the cat, it's easy to fight over bedding or end up sleeping in the guest room to avoid disturbing the other person," she tells us. "Having our own covers has allowed us to sleep comfortably but also have that time and closeness together."

People on TikTok claim the Scandinavian sleep method is the best way to sleep.

TikTok user Cecilia Blomdahl, who's from Sweden, revealed one of her favorite Scandinavian sleep hacks "to have an amazing night's sleep" is to have two duvet covers on the bed, aka follow the Scandinavian sleep method! She noted in her video, "I swear by this. So I know in America you have your comforter and top sheet and stuff like that. We don't really do that here. We generally have a duvet, which is filled with down, and then you have a duvet cover on that, which is what you wash when it's time. And the tip here is that you have one each, which means that there is no fighting over duvets in the middle of the night. You can also have one according to the temperature that you prefer."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another TikToker, Erica Stolman Dowdy, raved in a video, "The Scandinavian sleep method is an absolute game changer." She explained, "We're going to be doing the Scandinavian sleep method. So, in Copenhagen, not once have I slept with one duvet—it is always two twins—and we sleep so good. Like, no one is fighting over blankets, nobody is too hot or too cold; it's absolutely amazing… but this is just absolutely the comfiest way to sleep. I 10 out of 10 recommend it. It could save marriages!"