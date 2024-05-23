A Premium Coffee Chain Is Opening 10 Stores In a New State

Whether you typically visit a smaller chain like Bluestone Lane or a behemoth like Starbucks, there is no shortage of options when grabbing a cup of coffee. And many of these spots are only continuing to grow.

One option on the coffee scene is The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a Southern California chain known for its premium coffee and tea. Operating more than 1,000 locations worldwide, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is now set to break ground in a new state: New Mexico.

QSR Magazine reports that the coffee chain has signed a deal to add 10 locations in the Western state. This recent agreement coincides with the company's efforts to increase franchising in select markets across North America. The chain has 200 U.S. locations in California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Arizona, according to Restaurant Dive.

Earlier this year, QSR Magazine reported that the coffee chain plans to sign more than 225 new store commitments, including multi-unit developments and single café franchise agreements. Beyond New Mexico, the chain aims to open additional locations in Illinois, Texas, Arizona, Canada, and Mexico.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf did not immediately respond to our query regarding when the New Mexico locations will open.

The coffee chain signed this recent agreement with local entrepreneur Kat Williams.

"I've been eyeing the opportunity to introduce The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to New Mexico for quite some time now—11 years to be exact!" Williams told QSR Magazine. It's an utterly unique concept, offering one of the most extensive selections of coffee and tea from around the world. There's simply nothing like it in the market."

According to the chain's website, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf sources the top one percent of Arabica coffee beans "from the world's best growing regions in East Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific." The beans are then roasted in small batches at the company's facility in Camarillo, Calif.

News of this expansion into New Mexico comes just a few days after The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf announced that it's entering the Maldives. The chain will open cafés starting during the third quarter of 2024.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf isn't the only coffee chain expanding its U.S. presence. Earlier this month, Minneapolis-based Dunn Brothers Coffee announced plans to open 250 locations over the next five years.