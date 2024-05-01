Fast-Growing Midwestern Coffee Chain Plans to Open 250 New Locations

Behemoths like Starbucks, Dunkin', and Tim Hortons would probably be among the first to come to mind when considering America's best and most iconic coffee chains. However, a flourishing regional chain that's concentrated in the Midwest could give them some fresh competition as it plans hundreds of new store openings.

This fast-growing chain is Dunn Brothers Coffee, a Minneapolis-based brand that serves coffee roasted in small batches and a variety of food items. While Dunn Brothers has already been in business for nearly four decades, the company is looking to accelerate expansion in the years ahead. It's aiming to open a whopping 250 locations within the next five years, according to a release published by QSR Magazine.

Dunn Brothers currently operates 50 stores across Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. So, the new openings should exponentially increase its total location count in the coming years.

In a statement from the announcement, President Scott Harvey said that he believes the Dunn Brothers brand can fill a gap that exists in many parts of the United States.

"We have a legacy of quality and keeping that as our north star allows us to bridge generations. For many communities, access to quality coffee has been limited, or even nonexistent, but we see an opportunity to change that."

The expansion push is only one of several major developments at Dunn Brothers in recent years. Private investment firm Gala Capital Partners—the parent company of several major restaurant chains like Cicis Pizza and Rusty Taco—acquired Dunn Brothers in 2022. The company also brought on Harvey as president last August to spearhead its new franchise strategy, which focuses on developing smaller stores with drive-thrus, Nation's Restaurant News reported.

Dunn Brothers did not immediately respond to our queries regarding where it expects to open the hundreds of planned locations. In the meantime, caffeine lovers should keep an eye out for potential store openings in their corner of the country.

Dunn Brothers isn't the only coffee chain that's expanding aggressively right now. Starbucks has set a goal to open 17,000 new locations by 2030, while Dutch Bros. plans to open between 150 and 165 stores in 2024. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is also looking to expand its footprint with more than 40 new locations this year.