7 Coffee Pods That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients

If you own a Keurig or another coffee maker that uses K-Cup pods, you know there are endless choices for what to fill it with. Over the years, so many coffee companies have started manufacturing K-Cup-branded pods. However, not all of them are created equal regarding high-quality ingredients. Here are 7 coffee pods, all endorsed with the K-Cup name, that use the highest quality ingredients.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods

Costco shoppers are adamant that Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods offer a lot of bang for the buck. “I’ve been trying lots of different coffees over the past 3 years as well as different methods: French press, drip, Keurig. My conclusion? Popping these Pacific Bold pods into Keurig remains the best cup of coffee I’ve found. Pacific Bold has a nice edge to it, which lovers of strong coffee will appreciate,” writes one shopper. “There’s a large number of pods in the box compared to some of the other brands. The taste is very robust and smooth great value,” adds another.

Illy Classico Medium Roast Single Serve Pods

Illy Classico Medium Roast Single Serve Pods are filled with the brand’s trademark 100% Arabica blend, renowned for smooth, balanced flavor. “We have used this product almost every day for many years. Very good quality,” one shopper writes. Another maintains it is “worth the cost,” in their 5-star Target review. “I’m a reluctant coffee drinker and this brand is absolutely the best tasting coffee of them all. Nice it comes in a kcup now, pricey but worth it!” they write.

Lavazza Espresso Roast Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods

I am a big fan of Lavazza Espresso Roast Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods. "Medium weight espresso without the harsheness of done others," writes a Target shopper. "Perfect for shots or a full cup. I love Lavazza but first time user of pods. So happy its just as terrific! Makes amazing cappuccino," adds another.

Intelligentsia El Gallo Organic Coffee Pods

If you know, you know about this cult-following coffee brand. Intelligentsia El Gallo Organic Coffee Pods, sold on the Keurig website, is a hit with serious coffee drinkers. “This is the smoothest coffee I have ever had. Try it,” writes one. “Best flavor! This k-cup tastes like you poured it from a fresh brewed pot of Intelligentsia coffee. Familiar great taste!” adds another.

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Pods

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Pods are made with high-quality, responsibly sourced beans with bold flavor. “Bold and smooth. Been drinking this for years. Always a great cup of coffee with a Keurig 10oz, strong brew,” writes a Target shopper. “This dark roast from Peet’s is a personal favorite because it has enough flavor without being too strong or light. It’s balanced just right,” adds another.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nizza Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods

La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nizza Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods is a smooth medium roast with a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness from the Philadelphia-based coffee brand. “Bold flavor and smooth tasting. This is a medium roast coffee, but I definitely could make an iced coffee from brewing this and not lose the flavor at all. Highly recommend to kick start your day!” writes a Walmart shopper. “Best coffee in pod that I have had in years,” adds another.

Café Bustelo Espresso Style Dark Roast Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods

Café Bustelo Espresso Style Dark Roast Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods are another pod that shoppers are obsessed with. One calls it the “Best of the best,” in a review. “I have been drinking Bustelo since I can remember coming from the islands and I am 66 years old. Nothing tastes like the rich, robust flavor. Hits the spot every day.”