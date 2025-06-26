Coke Just Dropped Limited-Edition Star Wars Cans and Fans Are Buzzing

Coca-Cola and Disney just announced an exciting new collaboration Star Wars fans will go crazy for—”Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy”, a campaign celebrating the fandom with the release of limited-edition Coca-Cola pack designs featuring iconic Star Wars characters. Fans can collect 30 unique character designs starting early July, with three of those designs only available at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“For generations, Coca-Cola and Disney have shared a commitment to creating moments of joy and human connection,” said Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President Creative Strategy & Content at Coca-Cola. “This collaboration is about more than just bringing together two iconic brands – it’s about celebrating the power of Star Wars fandom, shared passions, and the strength of community when we lift each other up.”

Here are the limited-edition exclusive designs:

Original Taste: Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka

Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor,

General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine

Zero Sugar: Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker,

Chewbacca, Han Solo, BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Rey, Grogu, and an Imperial

Stormtrooper

Exclusive to Disney World/Disneyland: The Mandalorian and Grogu; First Order Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca. Guests at Tokyo Disney Resort can grab the exclusive designs from on-site vending machines.

That’s not all: Fans can also create their own holographic Star Wars messages by scanning a Coca-Cola can or ad, plus there will be a fun new creative spot set in the movie theater to kick off the campaign, and a fun AR experience for lucky fans.

“Star Wars is a powerful cultural force around the world, with millions of fans across generations who carry these stories off the screen and into their lives. This custom campaign is for them and inspired by them,” said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at The Walt Disney Company. This multifaceted campaign is just the latest from Disney and Coca-Cola, who have been working together for 70 years now, since the opening of Disneyland in 1955.

Star Wars fans already collect Coca-Cola and Sprite containers on trips to the Disney resorts, with one guest even using the cute round bottles for Christmas tree ornaments. “I now have two of the themed coke products from Hollywood Studios Galaxy’s Edge – Sprite and Diet Coke. For those who have kept theirs from trips what have you done with them? Mine are currently in my kitchen at home and I was thinking about putting some fairy lights in them but I’m curious to know what others have done with theirs!” one Redditor shared, posting a picture of the containers.

“I’m a Star Wars nerd so the 2 I have from last trip are sitting on a shelf with other Star Wars merch. I like the ornament idea somebody else mentioned,” another responded.