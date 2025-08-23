7 Cookie Brands That Actually Use Real Butter

Homemade cookies baked with real butter are some of the most delicious treats you can enjoy—real butter lends a taste and consistency to cakes and cookies which oils and additives can never recreate. While supermarket cookies are often packed with not-great-for-you ingredients, certain brands use butter in some if not all their offerings. For times when you want to stock up on something special, there are plenty of options available: Here are seven cookie brands that proudly use real, fresh butter in their delicious treats.

Tate’s Bake Shop

Tate’s Bake Shop uses real butter in fan-favorite items including Chocolate Chip and Lemon Cookies. “I’ve been enjoying the crispy Chocolate Chip Tate’s for the last 3 years! We love that they are made with the finest ingredients and use butter for the oil!!” one happy customer wrote in the reviews. “I am not a cookie eater unless they are homemade. Tried both the choc chip and double choc to appease my daughter. Now I can’t stop eating them,” another agreed.

Chocolove

Chocolove‘s delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies are made with organic butter. “Each generously sized cookie, from its gooey center to crispy edge, showcases a blend of both rich dark chocolate and creamy milk chocolate premium chocolate chips,” the chain says.

I Tried 9 Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies & the Best Were Buttery and Crunchy

Royal Dansk

One of the best cookie brands, Royal Dansk proudly uses real butter in its cookies. “Deeply rooted in Danish baking traditions, using only the finest ingredients, our butter cookies’ delicate richness captures the spirit of everyday moments, any season, and festive gatherings,” the company says.

St Michel

St Michel Grandes Galettes Butter Cookies are made with delicious fresh butter. “Delicious cookie. Buttery with a little hint of salt. These are definitely worth the money. They were very fresh with a 6 month expiration date (they won’t last that long),” one Amazon shopper said.

Salerno Cookies

Salerno Cookies are also made with fresh butter, and fans are obsessed. “These are the best butter cookies ever. Been eating them all my life and just know that everything about them is most excellent. You won’t find a better butter cookie that actually tastes like butter,” one Amazon shopper raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread Cookies are made with real butter and taste as good as homemade, fans say. “These cookies were so delicious. There was no extra sugar dust on top the way other walkers cookies have. I love to pair these with a semi sweet hot coffee. These Walkers cookies were delivered in great condition and were fresh too! The cookies are convienient for portion control and for on the go snacks. Very buttery and a tiny bit salty (very very minimal). Will always recommend!” one Target shopper said.

Bahlsen Leibniz Butter Cookies

Bahlsen Leibniz Butter Cookies are a personal childhood favorite, and, of course, made with real butter! “Really fresh with great buttery taste,” one Amazon shopper said. “Outstanding freshness and quality. I have bought these before and wasn’t disappointed then either. I took a chance to buy online again because my local grocery store doesn’t carry them any longer.”