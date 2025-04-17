5 Core Moves That Flatten Your Stomach Without a Single Crunch

A flat midsection doesn't mean doing endless crunches day after day. While crunches may be the first exercise that comes to mind when you think about achieving well-defined abs, they're far from the only option. In fact, studies suggest that focusing solely on crunches can place unnecessary strain on your neck and spine while neglecting other vital core muscles, like your obliques (side abs) and lower abs.

For a truly killer ab workout, it's essential to do a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups without compromising form or safety. That's why we chatted with Rachel MacPherson, CPT, a certified personal trainer and strength and conditioning specialist, who shares five essential core moves designed to strengthen and tone your core while helping you achieve a flat stomach without a single crunch.

Whether you're new to core training or have an experienced pro, these moves are sure to provide the challenge your ab muscles need. Plus, each move can be modified to suit your fitness level, making them a fantastic option for anyone looking to improve core strength and flatten their midsection. Read on to learn more.

(Next up: Don't miss The Best Interval Stair Climber Workout to Torch Belly Fat.)

Pallof Press

The Pallof press is a simple yet effective anti-rotation exercise that targets the transverse abdominis (a.k.a. your deep internal core muscles). MacPherson tells us, "The Pallof Press is easier on your spine than crunches and works the transverse abdominis, or 'corset muscles,' which are the deep internal muscles in your core that help keep everything pulled in."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent, positioned side-on to a cable machine or resistance band set at chest height. Ensure your hips, ribs, and shoulders are all square to the front. Press your feet into the ground, engage your core, lats, and shoulders. You should feel tension running from your hips to your shoulders. Push the cable or band away from your chest, fully extending your arms in front of you. Hold for a count, engaging your abs the entire time. Slowly return your arms to the starting position with controlled movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Start with two sets of 8 to 10 reps, progressing to a two to 10-second isometric hold before returning to the starting position.

Deadbug

Next up is the deadbug, another highly effective exercise for engaging the deep stabilizing muscles of the core while also improving coordination. "Deadbugs are excellent for keeping your spine healthy and in proper alignment to prevent a pelvic tilt, which will help you keep your stomach looking flat," MacPherson says.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep your back pressed firmly into the ground and engage your core. Slowly extend one arm overhead while simultaneously extending the opposite leg forward. Be sure not to let either the arm or leg touch the floor. Return to the starting position, maintaining control throughout the movement, and repeat on the other side.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Perform two sets of 8 to 10 reps per side. Progress to a two to 10-second isometric hold before returning to the beginning position.

Lying Leg Raise

Lying leg raises are a fantastic exercise for targeting the lower abdominals. MacPherson says, "When done correctly, lying leg raises are an excellent way to flatten and strengthen your abdominals."

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back with your legs straight and arms by your sides, palms facing up. Tilt your pelvis so your lower back presses against the floor. Engage your core as if bracing for impact. Squeeze your ribcage toward your pelvis (think of bringing your chest toward your belly button). Slowly lift your legs off the floor, maintaining control, and stop once your legs are just shy of being parallel to the floor. Pause for a count, then slowly lower your legs back to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Start with two sets of 8 to 10 reps. Progress to a two to five-second isometric hold before returning to the beginning position.

Hanging Leg Raise

If you want to target your lower abs while reducing back strain, the hanging leg raise is one of the best core exercises you can do. "Hanging leg raises are one of the most effective core exercises, but they're tough," MacPherson says. "Focus on contracting correctly rather than trying to do more reps."

How to do it:

Hang from a pull-up bar with your arms fully extended. Engage your core, keeping your whole body stiff. Contract your abs to raise your legs (or bend your knees to make it easier). Picture bringing your pelvic bones toward your ribs for an effective contraction. Hold the position for a second then slowly lower your legs back to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Start with two sets of 5 to 8 reps. Progress to a two to three-second isometric hold before returning to the starting position.

Russian Twists

"Russian twists target the core muscles that wrap around the torso, especially the obliques and transverse abdominis, which will help keep your stomach pulled in and flat," MacPherson explains.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lean back to form a V-shape with your torso and thighs. Keep your spine straight and shoulders back as you engage your core. Extend your arms in front of you, holding either a dumbbell, or kettlebell, or keeping your hands clasped together. Rotate your torso to one side, then to the other, completing one full rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Start with 10 to 15 reps on each side, gradually adding more sets and reps as you get stronger.