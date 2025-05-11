7 Core Exercises That Strengthen Your Abs Without Crunches

Crunches have had their moment, but it's time to take your core training to the next level. Your abs aren't just show muscles, they're the foundation of nearly every movement you do, from lifting groceries to improving posture to powering your runs. To get them truly strong and functional, you need to challenge your core in new ways that go beyond basic floor work.

By focusing on exercises that resist movement or force your body to stabilize, you tap into your deep core muscles, which provide more real-world strength and protection against injury. These movements also keep your workouts dynamic and interesting, so you stay consistent. Whether you're training for performance, aesthetics, or longevity, ditching crunches might be the smartest move you make for your midsection.

These seven bodyweight exercises target your entire core from different angles, without a single crunch. You'll work your abs, obliques, lower back, and even your glutes and shoulders, all with just your bodyweight. Perform each movement for 30 to 45 seconds, rest for 15 seconds between exercises, and repeat the circuit twice for a core-focused session that builds strength you feel.

Bird-Dog Reach

The bird-dog reach builds coordination, balance, and deep core stability. By extending opposite limbs, you challenge your ability to resist rotation and stay centered. It's excellent for spinal alignment and strengthening the muscles that protect your lower back. The slower you move, the more your core has to work to stabilize.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Start on all fours with your hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Extend your right arm forward and left leg back, keeping your hips square. Pause, then return to center. Switch sides and repeat, moving with control.

Plank to Downward Dog Reach

The plank to downward dog reach blends the isometric strength of a plank with the dynamic stretch of downward dog. Combined, the plank into downward dog reach lights up your shoulders, engages your full core, and improves flexibility in your hamstrings and back. The shifting motion forces your abs to stay braced while your body changes position.

How to do it:

Begin in a high plank with hands under shoulders. Shift your hips up and back into a downward dog position. Reach your right hand toward your left foot. Return to the plank position and repeat with the other hand.

Wall-Press Dead Bug

This variation of the classic dead bug amps up the core activation by adding a wall press. Pressing your palms into the wall while moving your legs keeps your core firing throughout. Wall-press dead bugs teach proper bracing and reinforce a neutral spine.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your feet near a wall and knees bent at 90 degrees. Press your hands into the wall firmly. Extend one leg straight without letting your back arch. Return to start and switch legs.

Modified Side Plank with Reach-Through

This modified side plank targets your obliques and transverse abdominis while building shoulder and hip stability. The reach-through element adds rotation and increases the challenge to your entire midsection. It's a great move for improving core control while also working on mobility.

How to do it:

Lie on your side with your knees bent and your forearm under your shoulder. Lift your hips off the floor into a modified side plank. Reach your top arm under your body with a twist. Return to start and repeat, then switch sides.

Glute Bridge March

Don't underestimate the glute bridge march, it hammers your posterior chain while challenging your core to stabilize during movement. Keeping your hips lifted while marching in place forces your abs to stay tight and engaged. Glute bridge marches also strengthen your glutes and hamstrings, which support overall core function.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Press through your heels to lift your hips. While keeping your hips lifted, lift one foot off the ground. Lower the foot and repeat on the other side.

Bear Crawl Hold

The bear crawl hold fires up your entire core, especially the muscles that support spinal stability. It also activates your shoulders, hips, and quads for a full-body challenge. Keeping your knees close to the ground and resisting shifting side to side ensures results.

How to do it:

Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Lift your knees a few inches off the ground. Keep your back flat and hold this position. Focus on breathing and maintaining tension.

Seated Knee Tucks

Seated knee tucks hit your upper and lower abs while building coordination. It's a great finisher that brings your heart rate up and burns out your core without requiring any equipment. Focus on control, not momentum, to really feel the burn.

How to do it:

Sit on the ground with your hands behind you for support. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the floor. Pull your knees toward your chest. Extend your legs back out without touching the ground.