4 Standing Exercises That Build Thigh Strength Faster Than Leg Press After 60

Skip the leg press. A trainer says these 4 standing moves rebuild thigh strength after 60.

For adults over 60, exercise machines like the leg press aren’t the most effective or safest way to rebuild thigh strength. While these machines can help isolate muscles in your lower body, studies show they often remove the balance, coordination, and real-world movement patterns that your body relies on every day.

Research published in The Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle found that lower-body strength is one of the strongest predictors of functional independence in older adults. That’s because your thigh muscles—which include your quads, hamstrings, and surrounding stabilizers—are essential for standing up, walking, climbing stairs, and maintaining balance.

If you’re unsure how to go about building thigh strength after 60, you’re in the right place. We spoke with Abbie Watkins, CPT, certified personal trainer with OriGym, who shares her four best standing exercises designed for rebuilding thigh strength fast after 60. Standing exercises require your body to stabilize itself against gravity, which engages not only your large thigh muscles but also smaller stabilizing muscles around your hips and ankles, resulting in better balance, enhanced coordination, and improved mobility.

“A great place to start is with bodyweight squats, since standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and lowering under control targets the quads, glutes, and hamstrings in one movement,” explains Watkins. She adds, “Step-ups are also a great way to build thigh strength, as using a low step or sturdy platform, stepping up and down works each leg individually while improving balance and coordination.”

Ready to reclaim your leg strength? Keep reading to learn more.

(And when you’re done, check out these 4 Morning Exercises That Restore Posture Faster Than Floor Stretches After 60.)

Bodyweight Squats

Up first are bodyweight squats, which are a foundational compound exercise and one of the most effective ways to strengthen your thighs, quads, hamstrings, and glutes all at once. Watkins says, “Standing with feet shoulder-width apart and lowering under control targets the quads, glutes, and hamstrings in one movement.”

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes turned slightly outward. Keep your chest upright and your core engaged. Push your hips back and begin lowering your body. Bend your knees as if sitting down into a chair. Keep your weight through your heels and midfoot. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor or as far as comfortable. Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom of the movement. Push through your feet to return to a standing position. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Step-ups

Step-ups are just like climbing stairs, making them highly functional for building thigh strength. Because the movement is performed one leg at a time, it can also help correct strength imbalances between sides. “Using a low step or sturdy platform, stepping up and down works each leg individually while improving balance and coordination,” says Watkins.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Stand in front of a sturdy step, platform, or low bench. Place one foot on the step. Engage your core and keep your posture upright. Press through your front foot to lift your body onto the step. Bring your other foot up to meet it. Step back down with control one foot at a time. Repeat on the same leg, then switch sides. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges are an excellent way to strengthen your thighs while placing less stress on your knees than forward lunges. “Supported reverse lunges are also a good choice,” Watkins explains. “Stepping one leg back while holding onto a chair or wall for stability reduces joint strain while still challenging the thighs.”

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold onto a chair or wall for balance if needed. Step one foot backward into a lunge position. Lower your back knee toward the floor. Keep your front knee aligned over your ankle. Maintain an upright torso throughout the movement. Push through your front foot to return to standing. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete two to three sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Sit-to-Stands

“Sit-to-stands are simple but effective,” says Watkins. “Rising from a chair without using your hands directly targets the quads and builds functional strength.”

How to do it: