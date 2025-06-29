If You Can Hold These 4 Core Positions, Your Abs Are Stronger Than Most 50-Year-Olds

Once you celebrate your 50th birthday, static core strength should be a top priority in your workouts. Why? Because a strong core helps protect your spine, prevent falls, and supports good posture, says Daniel Argota, NASM CPT in Miami, Florida.

“As we age, we naturally lose muscle and stability,” Daniel explains. “Holding positions trains the core to resist collapse and stay upright during real-life movement.”

That’s why building and maintaining core strength is so important in your 50s and beyond. If you can ace the core holds below, it’s a telltale sign your abs are in excellent shape. If not? It’s time to start improving your core strength.

“These holds show how well your body can stay stable when challenged from different directions,” Daniel says. “It’s not just about ab muscles—it’s about staying strong, balanced, and controlled.”

If You Can Do This Many Pushups, You’re Stronger Than Most People Over 50

Offset Farmer Carry Hold

“This exercise tests your ability to resist leaning or twisting which is key for spine health and balance,” Daniel explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall, holding a heavy kettlebell or dumbbell in one hand, allowing it to naturally hang by your side. Keep your breath steady, engage your core, and maintain a tall posture without shifting or leaning. Hold for 20 to 45 seconds.

Offset Farmer March (High Knees)

“The offset farmer march adds a balance challenge and exposes any weaknesses when you’re moving under load,” Daniel tells us.

Stand tall, holding a heavy kettlebell or dumbbell in one hand by your side. Activate your core. Lift the opposite knee to hip level while staying balanced. Slowly lower. Alternate legs, as if marching in place, for a set amount of time or reps. Switch hands.

5 Simple Walking Tricks That Burn Fat and Build Muscle, According to a Trainer

Kneeling Pallof Press Eccentric Hold

“This one tests your core’s ability to resist rotation, which is huge for protecting the spine,” says Daniel.

Attach a resistance band or cable at chest level. Kneel sideways to the anchor point, maintaining a tall posture. Grab the band with both hands by your chest. Press the handle or band straight ahead of you. Resist any rotation the band may cause by engaging your core. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds before slowly returning the band or cable to your chest.

Nordic Machine Oblique Hold

“The Nordic machine oblique hold trains the obliques to resist twisting, which is helpful for safe lifting and daily movements,” Daniel points out.