The Ultimate Strength-Building Workout Every Man Over 40 Should Try

As you enter your 40s, building and maintaining strength isn't just about looking good, it's about longevity, injury prevention, and preserving muscle mass. After 40, testosterone levels naturally decline, recovery slows, and joint health becomes more important than ever. But that doesn't mean you can't continue to build muscle and strength. You just need to train smarter.

The key to strength-building after 40 is focusing on compound movements, controlled reps, and mobility-enhancing exercises. These will allow you to gain strength, protect your joints, and maintain functional power for years to come. As a personal trainer, I've seen countless men in their 40s regain their peak strength by prioritizing the right exercises. If you're serious about staying strong and resilient, this workout will challenge your muscles while keeping you injury-free.

This routine is designed to maximize full-body strength with a mix of resistance training and core stability work. You'll target all major muscle groups, reinforcing functional strength that translates to everyday life, so you're not just strong in the gym, but in everything you do.

The Workout

The Routine:

Perform this workout 3 times per week, allowing at least one rest day between sessions. Stick to 3–4 rounds of the following exercises with controlled, deliberate movements.

Trap Bar Deadlift – 4 sets of 6 reps

Ring or Suspension Rows – 4 sets of 8 reps

Bulgarian Split Squats – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Half-Kneeling Landmine Press – 3 sets of 8 reps per side

Weighted Carries – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Ab Wheel Rollouts – 3 sets of 10 reps

Rest for 60–90 seconds between sets.

Exercise Instructions

Trap Bar Deadlift

The deadlift is the ultimate strength-building movement, but the traditional version can put excessive strain on the lower back as you age. The trap bar variation allows for a more upright torso, reducing spinal stress while still building total-body power. It strengthens your posterior chain (glutes, hamstrings, and back) while also engaging your core.

How to Perform:

Stand inside the trap bar with feet hip-width apart and grip the handles. Brace your core, push through your heels, and drive upward, keeping your chest tall. Lower the weight in a controlled motion, keeping tension in your muscles. Perform 4 sets of 6 reps.

Ring or Suspension Rows

Pull-ups are great, but ring or suspension rows offer a joint-friendly alternative that still builds upper-body strength. This movement strengthens your lats, traps, and biceps while improving shoulder stability and posture, which is key for men over 40.

How to Perform:

Hold onto suspension rings or TRX straps with your body leaning back at an angle. Keep your body straight as you pull yourself toward the handles. Lower yourself slowly to maintain control. Perform 4 sets of 8 reps.

Bulgarian Split Squats

Single-leg strength becomes increasingly important as you age to prevent imbalances and maintain stability. Bulgarian split squats target your quads, hamstrings, and glutes while improving balance and mobility.

How to Perform:

Stand in front of a bench and place one foot behind you on the bench. Lower yourself into a squat, keeping your front knee aligned with your toes. Drive through your front heel to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

Half-Kneeling Landmine Press

Overhead pressing can be tough on the shoulders after 40, but the landmine press provides a safer alternative. This exercise builds pressing strength while reinforcing core stability.

How to Perform:

Kneel on one knee and hold a barbell in a landmine attachment. Press the bar up and forward while keeping your core braced. Lower the bar slowly and repeat. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps per side.

Weighted Carries

Grip strength, core stability, and endurance all play a role in functional strength. Weighted carries, whether with dumbbells, kettlebells, or a trap bar, reinforce full-body strength while improving posture and resilience.

How to Perform:

Hold a heavy weight in each hand with your arms straight. Walk forward while keeping your shoulders back and core tight. Maintain an upright posture as you walk for 30 seconds. Perform 3 sets.

Ab Wheel Rollouts

Crunches won't cut it if you want real core strength. The ab wheel rollout is one of the most effective exercises for strengthening the entire core while reducing lower back strain.

How to Perform:

Kneel on the floor and hold the ab wheel with both hands. Slowly roll forward, keeping your abs engaged and back neutral. Pull back to the starting position using your core. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

