7 Costco Foods Shoppers Say Are 'All-Time Greats' in Stores Now

Costco has been a one-stop-shop for bargain-hunting customers for decades, and of course over the years certain products have become synonymous with the brand (for example the toilet paper and paper towels). With a huge inventory of frozen and snack foods, some items have earned a spot in the Costco Hall of Fame, thanks to being delicious, affordable, and great value for money. Here are 7 Costco must-have foods shoppers consider the best of all time, and buy again and again.

Sanders Sea Salt Caramels

Costco shoppers have been raving about the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels ($36.99) for years. "We've purchased these before and I recall having little self-control with them," one Redditor said. "Resisted buying them the last few times they were on sale but I gave in on Wednesday. They were even better than I remembered! Realized this could be a problem so I put about half the jar in a Ziploc bag and froze it."

Orgain USDA Organic Simple Plant Protein Powder

The Orgain USDA Organic Simple Plant Protein Powder ($36.99) is a long-time staple for many Costco members. "The powder is actually my favorite protein powder (vegan or non-vegan). To me it doesn't have that overly sweet chemical taste that a lot of others have. I prefer it blended with half a frozen banana, almond milk, and some PB2," one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets

Kirkland Signature American Vodka

The Kirkland Signature American Vodka ($13.59) is a must-have product for Costco members.

"I pour my Kirkland vodka into a Tito's bottle. No one can tell the difference," one crafty shopper said. "It's not amazing, but $13 for 1.75L is pretty hard to beat when it goes down smooth frozen or as a mixer," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

These Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants ($8.18 for 12) are a long-time favorite amongst savvy Costco shoppers. "Croissants are legit and dangerous! Picked up a bunch of them and made some bacon egg and cheese croissant breakfast sandwiches this morning. Toasted them a tad in the oven and omg!!! Life changing breakfast experience!" one member said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs, Cage Free, Peeled

Costco shoppers love the versatility and convenience of the Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs. "I get them all the time. You have at least a month to eat them. They are packaged in packs of 2. Super easy and convenient for me," one member said. "I buy them all the time. The best by date is always weeks out," another confirmed.

Three Bridges Egg Bites

The Three Bridges Egg Bites($14.03) are a staple for many Costco members. 'I love these. I switch it up between these and the sous vide turkey sausage egg bites. So delicious, fast and easy and healthy," one Redditor said.

The Food Court Hot Dog Combo

Costco is rightfully proud of keeping the hot dog and soda combo at $1.50, no matter what. While the food court pizza and chicken bake is also beloved by shoppers, it's the hot dog which is the real deal. "I eat my hotdog stuffed in a chicken bake wrapped in a pepperoni pizza and covered in chopped onions. Like an American," one Redditor joked.