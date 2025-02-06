Costco Food Court Fans "Divided" After Drink Favorite Switched Out

To say people are obsessed with the Costco food court is an understatement. From their trademark bargain hot dog meal to large, gooey slices of pizza, some people hit their local Costco store just to feast on reasonably priced but delicious meals. Now and then, Costco decides to shake things up a bit, whether that comes in the form of swapping Pepsi products for Coke, changing the recipe of menu items, or swapping out smoothie flavors. Recently, customers have noticed that the previous fruit flavor had been taken off the menu and replaced with a new flavor, Strawberry banana. There are some major feelings about the new menu addition.

People have been taking to Reddit to share the news. "My US Costco now has Strawberry Banana as the smoothie…. and it's very good," one Redditor writes. "Was worried it would be worse than the OG like the mango but it was actually very good," agreed another.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the drink. "Well, on the upside I will no longer feel any temptation at all to get a smoothie on my way out," snarked one commentor. Several others commented they were allergic to bananas, noting they wouldn't be able to order it.

What is the new smoothie made out of? One Redditor shared that this fruit smoothie blend is packed with real fruit purees, natural flavors, and added sugar. The ingredients include water, pear puree, strawberries, deionized pineapple-juice concentrate, apple puree, banana puree, and pear puree concentrate. It also contains small amounts of citric acid for tartness, fruit and vegetable juice for color, ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), pectin for texture, and natural flavors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nutrition :

Weight 435g

Calories 320

Sodium 5mg

Carbs 77g

Fiber 6g

Sugar 69g

ADDED sugar 25g

Protein 2g

Calcium 34 mg

Iron 2mg

Potassium 633 mg

To quote one Redditor: "And I thought Mountain Dew had a lot of sugar…"

In October 2023, Costco replaced their Mango smoothie, which some compared to "baby food," with a Fruit Smoothie, aka "berry smoothie," sparking joy with many shoppers. "Joy has returned to my life!" one fan commented on a Reddit post. "Glad to see it's back. It's been a berry long time," another quipped.

Last week another major change was confirmed at the Costco food court: Coke was coming back. "Is the food court truly switching back to Coke products?" someone asked during a question-and-answer portion of the recent annual shareholder meeting. "Yes, that is accurate," Vachris said, via Business Insider. "This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola."