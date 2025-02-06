Costco Food Court Fans "Divided" After Drink Favorite Switched Out
To say people are obsessed with the Costco food court is an understatement. From their trademark bargain hot dog meal to large, gooey slices of pizza, some people hit their local Costco store just to feast on reasonably priced but delicious meals. Now and then, Costco decides to shake things up a bit, whether that comes in the form of swapping Pepsi products for Coke, changing the recipe of menu items, or swapping out smoothie flavors. Recently, customers have noticed that the previous fruit flavor had been taken off the menu and replaced with a new flavor, Strawberry banana. There are some major feelings about the new menu addition.
People have been taking to Reddit to share the news. "My US Costco now has Strawberry Banana as the smoothie…. and it's very good," one Redditor writes. "Was worried it would be worse than the OG like the mango but it was actually very good," agreed another.
However, not everyone is thrilled about the drink. "Well, on the upside I will no longer feel any temptation at all to get a smoothie on my way out," snarked one commentor. Several others commented they were allergic to bananas, noting they wouldn't be able to order it.
What is the new smoothie made out of? One Redditor shared that this fruit smoothie blend is packed with real fruit purees, natural flavors, and added sugar. The ingredients include water, pear puree, strawberries, deionized pineapple-juice concentrate, apple puree, banana puree, and pear puree concentrate. It also contains small amounts of citric acid for tartness, fruit and vegetable juice for color, ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), pectin for texture, and natural flavors.
Weight 435g
Calories 320
Sodium 5mg
Carbs 77g
Fiber 6g
Sugar 69g
ADDED sugar 25g
Protein 2g
Calcium 34 mg
Iron 2mg
Potassium 633 mg
To quote one Redditor: "And I thought Mountain Dew had a lot of sugar…"
In October 2023, Costco replaced their Mango smoothie, which some compared to "baby food," with a Fruit Smoothie, aka "berry smoothie," sparking joy with many shoppers. "Joy has returned to my life!" one fan commented on a Reddit post. "Glad to see it's back. It's been a berry long time," another quipped.
Last week another major change was confirmed at the Costco food court: Coke was coming back. "Is the food court truly switching back to Coke products?" someone asked during a question-and-answer portion of the recent annual shareholder meeting. "Yes, that is accurate," Vachris said, via Business Insider. "This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola."