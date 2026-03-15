The #1 Costco Bakery Item You Should Never Buy, According to Shoppers

Kirkland Signature muffins are drawing complaints from shoppers for their new formulation.

Costco’s bakery section—like the store as a whole—is notoriously huge, with new products hitting shelves and old ones being replaced all the time. Sadly, some of the replacements just aren’t as good as the originals, and the Kirkland Signature Muffins continue to provoke complaints amongst shoppers who can’t stand the new formulations. The old jumbo muffins were beloved by fans who couldn’t get enough of the taste, consistency, and value. The new muffins are smaller and just don’t hit the same way. But why? Customers complain that the new muffins don’t taste anything like the old ones.

“The flavors that my location has have such great potential, but they miss the mark by a lot,” one Redditor said. “We have lemon raspberry and cinnamon but they are so dense, dry and tasteless. I’m so sad. Whenever we went and visited family we always brought packs of muffins as an offering and I won’t be purchasing these again.”

A common complaint seems to be that the texture has changed for the worse. While the old jumbo muffins were famous for being moist and packed with chocolate chips/blueberries, the new ones are too dry, members say. “I found the new blueberry and chocolate to be dry. Maybe I just got bad batches, but the batches I tried were days apart and not the same baking day,” one shopper complained.

Others say their children (truly the ultimate litmus test of any sweeties) loved the old muffins and won’t eat the new ones. “I bought the lemon blueberry one. Did not care for them at all. Then another one with chocolate chips in it? But both of them we tossed after a while. Not even the kids liked them, and one is a very hungry teenager,” one shopper shared.

Another major complaint is shoppers don’t feel they are getting the same value for money with the new muffins. “Just left the Costco in Daytona Beach so disappointed that the OG muffins are no longer there,” one said. “I got a pack of these mini, double the price, ones and will try one later.” Some customers are even leaving official feedback about the muffins. “I even left a 1 star review on Google. This can’t be let go. Replacing large muffins with smaller more sugary muffins at the same price is a crime!” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The bottom line? Aside from a few dissenters who prefer the new muffins, most online feedback seems to indicate people dislike the muffins so much they are returning them to the store. “I’ll never buy the Costco muffins again,” one sad shopper said. “We loved the old version and would freeze them right away and store them in individual freezer bags. When we’d eat them, we halved them. We hated the new ones so much we returned them for refund.” And there you have it.