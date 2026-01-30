Shoppers say these Costco bakery favorites taste homemade and rival treats from local bakeries.

The Costco bakery is legendary. From cakes, cookies, and muffins to loaves of bread, the bakers at the warehouse are famous for cooking up the most delicious carby, gluttonous, sugary, and satisfying treats, both sweet and savory. Shoppers say many are better than your local bakery or even homemade. What should you pick up on your next shopping trip? Here are 11 Costco bakery items shoppers say taste made from scratch.

Sheet Cakes

Why make a birthday cake when Costco does it better? Sheet cakes are among the most highly hyped items in the Costco bakery. “The cakes are just as good as expensive bakery event cakes for parties and weddings. If I want to feed tasty cake to a crowd I’m filling out the form at Costco and not calling a caterer,” writes one Redditor.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake

The Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake – with white chocolate mousse and chunks of brownies – is a hit with shoppers. “The tuxedo cake is fantastic. In fact when I get one, I usually put it in the freezer so it’s extra firm,” one person writes. “Chocolate lovers, meet your new obsession! Costco’s Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is rich, creamy, and absolutely irresistible,” writes Costco Wonders.

The Bread Loaves

The loaves of bread at the Costco bakery are legendary. Costco Hot Finds shared about the Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf, which is a favorite. “It’s so crunchy and SO soft!!! I warmed mine up and it was like I baked it freshly at home,” they wrote. “It’s delish 🤤 with a shrimp boil,” commented a follower. “Oh my goodness!! This looks delicious!! Definitely gonna snag a loaf, bread and butter is one of my absolute favorite snacks!!” added another.

Danishes

The danishes are always a hit with shoppers. “Bought the 2 pack Danish in the morning and now there’s only less than half left. My first time with the devil. God help me,” one Redditor shared. “If you throw em in the air fryer for a minute the cheese danish especially is freaking amazing. I can’t eat them normal anymore,” another says. “Can’t recommend the almond danishes enough. Absolutely delicious,” a third chimed in.

Carrot Cake

Costco’s carrot cake, which usually arrives in the bakery in spring, is famously delicious. “Their carrot cake is amazing. The apricot filling is delicious and it’s a true cream cheese frosting, not some whipped light/fluffy cream cheese,” writes one fan of the Easter favorite.

Muffins

Costco muffins are legendary for being bigger and better than those from any bakery. Costco Hot Finds shared an exciting new item from the Costco bakery, just in time for pumpkin spice season. “Pumpkin spice muffin season in the Costco bakery!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheesecake

Costco cheesecake is another popular bakery item, with flavors changing seasonally. “Can never go wrong with the cheesecake at parties or dinners,” writes one Redditor. Pumpkin cheesecake is one of the most popular flavors, an almost 5-pound item. “Perfect dessert to bring to a party! The cheesecake is so smooth and velvety. I love it,” writes CostcoGuide, calling it “a great deal for the quality and the amount you get!” commented a follower.

Cookies

Costco cookies are delicious, from the chocolate chip to the seasonal flavors. One Redditor maintains that they are “pretty fire,” they said. “Very buttery texture and not overly sweet. I think these are the same recipe as the heart sprinkles cookies they had around Valentine’s Day,” they added. “They’re very soft LOL, like a bit crumbly but in a buttery soft way,” someone added in the comment section.

Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie in the summer is another of the bakery’s better-than-homemade items. “Summers a-coming, wait for it!!!!!” one person noted, about the bakery item several people swear is the best they’ve ever had.

Beignets

There is a new dessert that shoppers are excited about. “Mini beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut just landed in the Costco bakery and they look dangerously good 🤤 Soft, fluffy dough with a rich chocolate center and that classic powdered sugar coating…these are definitely not lasting long once opened 😅 ($9.99),” Costco Buys shared. “They were delicious!” a shopper commented. “They are amazing!” added another.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake

And, there is a new Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake. “Costco’s bakery absolutely went for it with this Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake 🤯 A thick cookie base, rich chocolate layers, and drizzled topping all stacked into one massive dessert that’s clearly meant for sharing. This looks like the kind of treat you bring to a gathering and everyone immediately asks where it’s from 👀 ($18.99),” Costco Buys shared. “Just got it yesterday and let me TELL YALL, IN LOVEEEE,” another commented.