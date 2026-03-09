11 Best New Costco Bakery Items Hitting Shelves This March

Eleven new desserts and sweet treats are hitting the Costco bakery this March.

If you have a sweet tooth, run to Costco this month! There are so many delicious new desserts and breakfast items in the bakery and around the store to sink your teeth into. From pastries to pies and cookies, there is no lack of sugar around the store. And, the best news is, most of them taste better than homemade. Here are the 11 best new Costco bakery and dessert items hitting shelves.

Lemon Custard Pie

Costco Buys shared about the new Lemon Custard Pie in the bakery. “Spring desserts just hit different at Costco! This brand NEW lemon custard pie has baked lemon custard, whipped topping, and a flaky crust that looks bakery perfect. 👩🏻‍🍳 It’s bright, creamy, and feels like the kind of dessert that disappears fast,” they wrote about the $18.99 item.

Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants

Costco Buys shared about the new croissants. “If you’re a chocolate-for-breakfast person, these Twice Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants at Costco are a must! You get 6 croissants in the container, and they’re dusted with powdered sugar with that rich chocolate filling inside. I’d warm one up for a few minutes so the center gets extra melty, then pair it with coffee for the easiest treat!!” Get them for $9.99.

Cranberry Orange Bagels

Costco Buys shared about a new bagel flavor. “NEW at the Costco bakery: Cranberry Orange Bagels are here and I’m already planning my breakfast lineup! Mix and match a 12-count (choose 2 of any flavor), so you can grab Cranberry Orange and Everything in one go 😍 Quick toast, schmear, and enjoy!” Get two bags for $7.99. “Just got them yesterday, SO yummy!!!” a shopper commented.

Carrot Cake Is Back

Costco Hot Finds shared about the return of a fan favorite: Carrot Cake. “This is the best carrot cake!!” writes the influencer. “Def 10/10 best carrot cake I’ve had,” another agrees. “I have came to the conclusion with a Costco membership I can never be on a diet,” another says.

Strawberries & Cream Dessert

All Things Costco shared about a new fruity treat. “Found in the bakery and they look GOOD,” they wrote. “Costco’s Strawberries & Cream dessert is loaded with fresh strawberries 🍓, sweet whipped cream 🤍, and graham cracker crumble 🍯. It’s basically a giant strawberry shortcake in a tub and honestly perfect for sharing… or not. The strawberries are super fresh 🍓 and the creamy layer underneath is light and fluffy ☁️ with that little crunch from the graham crumbs. Easy dessert for a party 🎉, BBQ 🍔🌭, or just when you want something sweet waiting in the fridge. If you spot them in the bakery section don’t wait too long.”

Cranberry Orange Bisconie

Discovering Costco shared about a new bisonie. “The cranberry orange bisconie brings that sweet citrus twist,” they wrote. Get the pack for $7.99.

Strawberry & Cheesecake Danishes

Lots of shoppers shared about the new Strawberry & Cheesecake Danishes. “This new danish + ☕️ = happiness!” Costco Hot Finds shared. “Danish is my FAVORITE I’m so excited for this!” a shopper commented. “FINALLY fruit & cheese in one🤩😍 Now hoping my Costco in Issaquah WA has them,” addd another.

The New Double Chocolate Mint Sundae at the Food Court

Costco Love shared about a new ice cream treat at the food court. “Finally got ours hands on Costco’s NEW Double Chocolate Mint Sundae 🍫🌿🍦 They were out of the fudge 💔 but it was still sooo good. Just a touch more mint for that extra fresh kick would have been nice. Still delicious and totally hit the spot during this little Southern California heat wave ,” they captioned the post.

Pita Bread

Costco Love shared about pita bread. “Costco now sells Pita Bread in the bakery section,” they captioned a post. “It’s so yummy warmed up with hummus!” commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake

Costco Buys shared about a delicious new cake. “Dessert people, this NEW Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake at Costco looks dangerously good! It’s a 26.28 oz cake with creamy hazelnut filling and a crunchy topping, plus that chocolatey finish that screams rich and decadent. I’d slice it straight from the fridge for the cleanest cuts, then let it sit a few minutes so the layers soften up. Hazelnut and chocolate together just hits every time,” they wrote. Get it for $14.99.

Chocolate Chip Cookies Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut

Costco Buys shared about an indulgent new cookie. “Warm cookie lovers, these Loaded Chocolate Chip Cookies at Costco are dangerous in the best way! You get 12 big cookies with a chocolate hazelnut filling inside, and the package even suggests a quick 10 second microwave for that gooey center 🤤 I’d absolutely heat one up and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top for an easy dessert upgrade,” they wrote.