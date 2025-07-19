7 Costco Bakery Items That Have Gone Downhill

Costco’s bakery department inspires deep loyalty from Costco members, who love the wide variety of delicious breads, muffins, cakes, and more available at the giant store. Some shoppers have been buying the same products for years (for example the famous Kirkland Croissants, or the iconic Tuxedo Cake), so it’s understandable people get upset when the recipe is changed, or quality takes a dip. So what staple products are shoppers complaining about? Here are seven Costco bakery items members say have gone downhill.

Kirkland Muffins

Costco members are sad about changes to the Kirkland Signature Muffins. “They no longer have their 12 big muffins for $10 (which are big enough that we only eat half of one at a time, so it’s more like 24 muffins), and instead they have these 8 packs of smaller muffins in a variety of weird flavors for $7,” one Redditor said. “All of them are just OK; not as good as the chocolate ones (or the legendary almond ones that we had long long ago but no longer have). The worst, however, is that the cream cheese in the ‘cream cheese blueberry’ muffins goes bad super fast, and we ended up having to throw away 6 of the 8 muffins (I could’ve taken them back, but the return line isn’t worth $7).”

Kirkland Signature Variety Cookies

One Costco shopper pointed out the quality has dipped on the Kirkland Signature Variety Cookies. “The quality control has gone downhill at Costco I mean they raised the prices and lowered the quality,” one upset Redditor said, sharing a video of the “rock hard” cookie. “Current bakery employee, I had a member question me recently why the cookies are suddenly harder than they used to be, so you might not be alone,” an employee responded.

Kirkland Bagels

Costco shoppers are convinced the Kirkland bagel recipe has changed. “In the past couple weeks I’ve noticed they seem very dry and the consistency is off, it kind of reminds me of an Einstein Bagel where it’s dry and crumb-like instead of the normal Costco bagels which were not dry and had a little bit of a chew to the texture. Not sure if this is store specific but at two stores near me they’ve gotten considerably worse in recent weeks,” one member said. “Quite honest, since you have mentioned this now, I noticed they are less fresh, and more dense. We stopped buying them because of this,” another confirmed.

Kirkland Morning Buns

One Costco member is not impressed with the Kirkland Morning Buns. “Why did they ruin the morning buns with orange peel and orange oil?” one shopper said. “I take a big bite and detect a strong citrus flavor which I didn’t expect at all I think it’s just me, maybe I am going crazy because I see no fruit in these at all. I look at the label and see orange peel and orange oil in the ingredients! No one in the fam will touch these unfortunately.”

Kirkland Chocolate Cookies

Costco shoppers say the Kirkland Chocolate Cookies are “not good anymore”. “Has anyone noticed that ever since Costco started selling the double chocolate chunk cookie at the food court, the quality of the chocolate chunk cookies sucks? Like the dough is brittle and crumbles easily. Is it just me or has anyone noticed this as well?” one unhappy member said. “Omg they suck now just bought some and they are so bad,” another commented.

Dinner Rolls

One Costco shopper is unhappy about changes made to the Kirkland Dinner Rolls. “For years we had the big bag of individual dinner rolls,” the member complained. “Like 30 or 40 rolls in that sucker at $3.99 then $4.99. The replacement rolls all stuck together Hawaiian roll style are so much worse and you receive half of the quantity for $6.99.”

Kirkland Banana Nut Loaf

Some Costco shoppers have reported wild inconsistencies in the quality of the Kirkland Signature Banana Nut Loaf. "Salt is the only real flavor I can taste! No banana, no sugar, but just salt! And it's super dry and dense… which is not typical for the loaves at the Costco bakery in my experience. Wondering if I had a bad batch or if that's the norm for this product. So sad," one Redditor said. "I just tried this last week and my entire family was appalled by it. Not to be dramatic but it truly was the worst banana nut bread I've ever had," another commented.