7 Costco Foods Shoppers Swear By for Quick and Easy Dinners

On days when the thought of going through an involved cooking process makes you want to run away and hide, Costco has you covered. The warehouse chain offers some incredibly convenient ingredients and meal options that make throwing together a filling, tasty meal effortless, not to mention tremendous bang for the buck. Whether it's dinner for one or making food to feed a whole family, Costco has plenty of options even for the pickiest eaters. Here are 7 must-have foods that take all the stress out of quick lunches and weeknight dinners.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks ($18.19). "The Kirkland chicken chunks, some of the mixed stir fry veggies, rice, and sauce of choice. It's our go to 'we forgot to defrost something' meal," one customer said. I'll second the Costco chicken chunks! We also like the gyro strips over rice with tomatoes, cucumber, and tzatziki/white sauce," another agreed.

Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia

Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia ($16.79) is another quick and easy option. "Get the tortilla crusted tilapia, throw them in the air fryer. They make wonderful fish tacos. Put whatever toppings you want! Pairs really well with the lime crème sauce," one Costco member said.

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu Dumplings

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu Dumplings ($5.69) are a staple for many members. "Minimal effort, just toss the mandu into the air fryer 12 mins at 400F," one Redditor recommends. "The dumpling is already oily so the skin crisps up nicely and I don't bother with the traditional cooking method anymore. This is my default meal when I'm overwhelmed. The macros aren't too bad and it's really comforting."

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Beef

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Beef is quick, easy, and versatile, customers say. "I freeze the big thing of ground beef into 6 packs and super flatten them so they thaw in hot water in 5 min," one customer said. "Tacos: ground beef with taco seasoning, black beans rinsed and drained, white rice in rice cooker, tortilla, cheese from huge bag, cilantro lime crema, salsa, premade guac, roasted corn from frozen and sour cream. Ground beef sauteed with onion, soy, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, and agave, add shredded carrot, green onion, and steamed broccoli, serve over rice."

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco customers love the versatility of the $5 rotisserie chickens. "Rotisserie chicken, tortilla chips, salsa, chicken broth = tortilla soup. Rotisserie chicken, soft shell tortillas, cheese = Tacos," one Redditor commented. "Rotisserie chicken, Alfredo sauce, add blanched broccoli and cook up some penne noodles," another recommended.

Kirkland Chicken Pot Pie

Costco members love the Kirkland Chicken Pot Pie ($22.02). "I finally picked one of these pot pies up and I'm so glad I did! This chicken pot pie is made with the Costco rotisserie chicken, so the chicken alone is packed with flavor and there's a generous amount of it," says the CostcoFoodReviews Instagram. "Chicken pot pie!! Pair it with the broccoli salad!! Meatloaf and mashed potatoes are good too!!" one Redditor said. "That chicken pot pie SLAPS!!" another agreed. "It feeds 5 adults 2 meals in our house," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Chicken Quesadilla

The Kirkland Signature Chicken Quesadillas come highly recommended by Costco customers. "The chicken quesadillas are an easy quick dinner. They're very good,' one Redditor said. "They come with a small container of salsa and sour cream. Simply "fry" them in a hot frying pan (we use olive oil) for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts inside. We add our own salsa and guacamole. They are quite tasty."