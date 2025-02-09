15 Costco Foods Dietitians Say You Should Avoid Right Now

Costco sells some of the most delicious foods on the planet in larger-than-life quantities. However, bigger isn't necessarily better, especially regarding nutrition. "The main problem with many Costco items is that they are big," says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. "The packages are large and people tend to eat a lot more when a large amount is given to them. For example, a large muffin is almost 700 calories!" Here are 15 foods that dieticians say you should avoid – even if they are delicious.

Ultra-Processed Snacks & Packaged Foods: Kirkland Signature Muffins

The first food category to avoid is ultra-processed snacks and packaged foods, per Collingwood, starting with a Costco favorite: Kirkland Signature Muffins. "These are extremely high in sugar and calories (600+ calories per muffin)!" she exclaims. "The muffin size is equivalent to three normal-sized muffins, but most people will probably eat the whole muffin in one sitting."

Ultra-Processed Snacks & Packaged Foods: Costco Croissants

Another popular bakery item to stay away from? Costco Croissants, including the delicious new round, almond-flavored ones. "They are high in refined carbs, butter, and calories," says Collingwood.

Ultra-Processed Snacks & Packaged Foods: Cheesecake and Large Bakery Items

Costco is a popular place to shop for large bakery items, including their trademark cheesecake. "They are high in sugar, fat, and large portion sizes," she says.

Ultra-Processed Snacks & Packaged Foods: Chips

People stock up on chips at Costco, including Kettle Chips, Lay's, and Doritos. "High in unhealthy fats, sodium, and calories. Sold either in large bags, which encourage overeating, or in a large box of many bags," she says.

Sugary & Artificial Beverages: Kirkland Sweetened Almond Milk

Another category to watch out for, according to Collingwood? Sugary and artificial beverages. One surprisingly higher calorie item is Kirkland Sweetened Almond Milk. "It contains added sugar compared to unsweetened versions," she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sugary & Artificial Beverages: Arizona Green Tea

Arizona Green Tea is another secret offender. "It is marketed as 'green tea,' but packed with sugar and very little actual tea or antioxidant benefits from the tea," she says.

Sugary & Artificial Beverages: Energy Drinks

Many people stock up on energy drinks, including Monster, Red Bull, and Bang, but Collingwood doesn't recommend them. "They are high in caffeine and artificial sweeteners, and some have added sugars instead of artificial sweeteners," she says.

Highly Processed Meats: Hot Dogs

The next category you should avoid, per Collingwood? Highly processed meats, including Costco's famous hot dogs. "Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs are high in sodium, nitrates, and saturated fat," she says.

Highly Processed Meats: Pre-Cooked Bacon

Next, stay away from their pre-cooked bacon. "Often contains preservatives and added sodium. The shelf life is LONG which means there are a lot of preservatives in there!" she says.

Highly Processed Meats: Deli Meats

Finally, she doesn't recommend their deli Meats (e.g., turkey, ham, salami). "Many have added nitrates and excess sodium. Some are very high in fat (salami)," she explains.

Frozen & Pre-Packaged Meals: Frozen Pizzas

Next, it can be tempting to stock up on frozen and pre-packaged meals, but beware of a few not-so-healthy options, warns Collingwood. Frozen Pizzas (e.g., Kirkland, DiGiorno, Red Baron) are "high in saturated fat, sodium, and refined carbs,' she says.

Frozen & Pre-Packaged Meals: Mac and Cheese

Also, stay away from Mac and Cheese, including Kraft, Annie's, and Kirkland Signature. "They are often high in sodium and processed cheese," she says. And, while the fresh offerings may seem healthier, "the freshly made mac and cheese large tin is loaded with heavy cream, cheese, and therefore a lot of fat and sodium," she says.

Candy & Sugary Treats: Large Candy Bags

The last category to be careful of? Sweet treats, including Costco-sized chocolate and candy bags from M&Ms, Reese's, and Ghirardelli. "Encourages overconsumption due to large packaging," she says. "They also sell 'fruit snacks' and other high-sugar items that do not provide any fullness and kids can tend to easily consume package after package of them."

Candy & Sugary Treats: Nutella

The Costco-sized jar of Nutella might be a great bargain, but it could be dangerous to keep around. While "marketed as hazelnut spread" it is "primarily sugar and palm oil," says Collingwood. "With such a large jar people tend to use a large amount."

Candy & Sugary Treats: Costco Desserts

Finally, beware of Costco desserts, says Collingwood. "From cheesecakes to cookies to cake bars, they offer a lot of decadent treats that are jam-packed with sugar and fat."