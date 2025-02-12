6 Costco Items That Shoppers Say Are "Worth the Membership Alone"

Costco shoppers—including yours truly—know the warehouse chain offers so much more than just giant packages of paper towels for bargain prices. The chain has an absolutely fantastic grocery selection, with both name brands and Kirkland Signature items offering deals that make the $65 basic Gold Star membership fee seem like a steal. In many cases, the Costco option is not just cheaper but far better quality than other stores, and you don't always have to buy 20 of something to make the trip worth it. Here are 6 must-have Costco items worth the cost of membership alone.

Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites (Bacon and Gouda)

These incredible egg bites ($13.59) are not just dupes of the famous Starbucks sous vide eggs, but essentially the exact same product, made by food company Cuisine Solutions. As the in-house Eat This, Not That! Costco expert, I can personally vouch for how good these are, and how convenient they are to have on hand—throw them in the air fryer for eight minutes or nuke them for a minute and 45 seconds, and you have a perfect little meal or snack ready to go. We never leave Costco without stocking up on a few containers.

Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes

At $19.99, these are hands-down the best baby wipes, no question. I've compared them to ones that are much fancier and cost three times as much, and the Kirkland wins every time. You don't even need to have a baby to make use of them—I know people who keep them in the car to freshen up after hiking or working out, for wiping down surfaces, toddler's faces, you name it.

The No. 1 Costco Mistake That's Costing You Money, Experts Say

Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast

The Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast ($17.69) is a must-have, one of the best deli turkey options available and made with clean ingredients (no added nitrates, nitrites, or antibiotics). This is another staple I buy every single time we make a Costco trip—not only is it delicious but tremendous value for money. "This is our favorite too-my kids say it's the best they have had," one Redditor said. "It disappeared for several weeks, maybe a month. I was sure it was gone for good but lo and behind they had it last week."

Emmi Le Gruyere AOP Cheese

This imported cheese is a staple for quiche, mac-and-cheese, potatoes au gratin, and so much more. At just $11.99 for a pound of cheese this is one of the best deals in the store. You will easily pay $8.99 at Whole Foods and $12.99 at Pavilions for 6-ounce packets, so yes, the Costco deal is ridiculous.

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

Kerrygold butter ($17.49) is so good it's worth the trip to Costco just for this item alone. The price point cannot be beat when compared to grocery stores, and once you've had Kerrygold, bargain-basement butter just doesn't cut it anymore. "I had never thought twice about trying Kerrygold until I saw in a recent post here how many people put it in their top 3 'must have' items from Costco," one Redditor raved. "Well, I bought it today on a trip there and oh my goodness I understand the hype!!! Used some on one of the Thomas English muffins from Costco and I feel like I've been missing out my whole life!"

Over 50? 7 Costco Foods You Need in Your Kitchen Right Now

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

The Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto ($10.69) is another must-have item for Costco shoppers, who can't believe how fresh and tasty it is. "I have been anti-store-bought pesto for pretty much my entire life but I recently bought theirs in the refrigerated section near the meat because it looked good," one Redditor said. "Life-changing in my opinion. The amount of effort to grow that volume of basil yourself and then make it is a lot, though it certainly tastes better. But that much better? Now I'm not so sure. That's it. Just had to get that off my chest."

And Here's 6 More!

Grillo's Pickles

The Grillo's Pickles Dill Spears ($6.99) are an absolute must-have, and a seriously good deal—just ask other shoppers. "I love these pickles and routinely have 2 tubs in the fridge," one Redditor said. "Where I live (Central California) we can only get them at Target and at an Italian deli. They're ridiculously expensive at both of those places, so I just stick to getting them at Costco when I can," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Three Bridges Egg Bites

Costco shoppers are rightfully obsessed with the Three Bridges Egg Bites ($11.99), sold in Spinach & Bell Pepper and Mushroom Asiago flavors. Unlike the sous vide egg bites, these are egg whites only and contain 15 g of protein per egg bite "I love these. I switch it up between these and the sous vide turkey sausage egg bites. So delicious, fast and easy and healthy," one Redditor said.

Thai Kitchen Organic Coconut Milk

Thai coconut milk is expensive in stores and ridiculously affordable at Costco ($11.39 for six cans!) which is why we never leave Costco without stocking up. "At mine, 6 boxes for $12 or So Delicious brand!" one Redditor raved. In comparison, buying just one can at the local grocery store can cost almost $4.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Kirkland Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($24.19 for 2 L) is a cult favorite for good reason. "Olive Oil. I had a cooking lesson from a chef who has written a book about olive oil. She said there are olive oils out there that are over a hundred dollars a bottle, and many of them are well worth it if money is no object. But if you're a normal family on a normal budget you absolutely cannot beat Kirkland Signature olive oil. Top notch Italian quality for a fair price," one Redditor said.

Allergy Meds

Buying ZYRTEC ($33.79) or even the generic version of any allergy medication is a no-brainer for Costco shoppers who are shocked at how reasonably priced they are. "Seriously, though. Why does anyone buy otc antihistamines anywhere else? Some of these would literally justify the annual membership cost by themselves," one Redditor said. "This stuff is such an amazing deal at retail. It pretty much justifies the membership all by itself," another agreed.

$5 Rotisserie Chicken

The Costco $5 rotisserie chicken continues to be a huge draw for shoppers who love the value and versatility of the item. "Just buy one every other week and your membership cost is covered, here in my area," one member said. "I had a desperate pregnancy rotisserie chicken craving and my husband was at a local market so he got it there instead of Costco. No joke it was like two dollars more and a third the size. Never again!" another shared.

Kirkland Diapers

Parents love the value and quality of the Kirkland Signature Diapers ​​($34.99 for 192). "Kirkland diapers are exact dupes for Huggies (both made by Kimberly-Clark) and a box lasts about a month for my 1 year old," one member shared. "I used them for years with both of my kids. They work just as well as the name brand and it's nice to save money where you can," another Redditor confirmed.