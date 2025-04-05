7 Costco Freezer Staples Shoppers Say They Always Keep Stocked

In a perfect world, all of us would eat fresh meat and produce purchased daily at the farmer's market. But how realistic is that? Luckily, the freezer section of Costco offers a wide variety of everything from proteins and produce to desserts, all of which have a much longer shelf life than non-frozen alternatives. I keep my freezer stocked with a bunch of Costco items and you should too. Here are 7 Costco foods you should always have on hand in your freezer.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Think of Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks as a building block to a quick meal – in addition to being a kid-pleasing alternative to Chick-fil-A for chicken nugget night. These fully cooked chunks of chicken offer 16 grams of protein per serving, can be quickly cooked in the air fryer, and are perfect for tossing into any dishes that need a protein boost – salads, pastas, and rice dishes included.

Asian Dumplings

If you like Asian food, some type of Asian dumpling should always be in your freezer, and Costco is a great place to shop for them. For many years, Ling Ling Potstickers were a favorite with shoppers. Recently, I have been seeing more of Bibigo. My warehouse currently has the Bibigo Steamed Dumplings (which are basically soup dumplings) and Fully Cooked Mini Wontons. Both are delicious and great as appetizers, entrees, or snacks when craving Asian food.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties are great for a quick-and-easy burger (or burger-in-a-bowl) night. Each bag is filled with 15 one-third-pound frozen patties of 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef, and nothing else. "Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!" one TikToker recently confirmed.

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian-Style Beef are a mainstay in my freezer. We eat them weekly with spaghetti and Rao's marinara, and my kids repeatedly say they are better than any restaurant. You can also eat them a la carte, toss them in a salad, make meatball subs with them, or even stir fry with veggies.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature ice cream is a must-buy dessert, according to Redditors. "The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable," one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is "the most delicious ice cream I've ever tasted. I'd heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now," another poster said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets

I prefer fresh broccoli, which I buy in huge bags in the Costco produce department. However, I also keep Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets in my freezer at all times. A one-pound bag has four individually wrapped bags of broccoli, which can be quickly cooked in the microwave. Sometimes I eat the broccoli steamed, while others, stirfried with other veggies or even roasted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Three Berry Blend Is Townsend Farms

Kirkland Three Berry Blend has been uber-popular for many years. The four-pound bag of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries offers excellent value for anyone who makes smoothies or pies. Fun fact: The berries are sourced by Townsend Farms. While the company is not mentioned on the bag, the partnership was revealed in 2019 during a recall.