Costco Is Selling ‘One of the Best Frozen Pizzas’ On the Market, Shoppers Say

Costco is known for fantastic frozen pizza options, from big name brands to Kirkland Signature staples, but one pizza seems to get the most positive feedback from shoppers: The Authentic Motor City Pizza Co Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza. Even with rumors that the crust has changed or the toppings aren’t as good as they used to be, shoppers continue to rave about this pizza and make a point of stocking up whenever they visit their local warehouse.

I’ve had the pizza several times in the past (although it looks like now there’s just double Pepperoni available, whereas before there was the Three Meat on shelves). It’s certainly a delicious pizza—for one thing, it’s gigantic, and the proportion of bread/cheese/toppings is near-perfect for a deep dish pizza. It’s very filling, and can get a little greasy, but it’s one of the tastiest frozen options you can get, and Costco’s prices cannot be beat.

Costco members are always talking about this treat online, sharing pictures and posting their opinions. “I know it’s a terrible picture but the Motor City Pizza blew me away. I’ve never had frozen pizza that good,” one Redditor said. “I’ve had it too, albeit not from Costco, but I thought the same too. As far as frozen pizza goes, it’s probably the best I’ve had outside of the midwest,” another agreed.

Others say the pizza reminds them of Pizza Hut in its glory days. “Yes!! This is the exact same thing I said when I had it for the first time: reminds me of Pizza Hut from back in the day! It’s the crust: crispy, fluffy, and with the right amount of greasiness,” one Redditor raved.

“Let me just say, I have a pizza oven at home,” another Costco member said. “I work in a restaurant that barters with the (very good) pizza place next door. I have my normal grocery store favorites because I am a big pizza eater. I got the pizza tattoo to prove it. These rank up there with some of the best fro-poz I’ve encountered. Great price point, cooked evenly. Fluffy inside, great, crispy- venturing to crunchy- corner pieces.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some Costco shoppers compare the Motor City Pizza to restaurant pizza, saying in many cases it’s actually better. “Where I live (Maine) it’s better than most local pizza shops! And I’m originally from CT and local is Wonder Bread and jar spaghetti sauce – It’s a pizza wasteland!” one customer shared.

While the Motor City Pizza is a huge hit with shoppers, the Sabatasso’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizza is also raved about—but it might be gone soon. “My Costco doesn’t have these anymore and it’s honestly devastating. I was able to get 2 boxes at 8.99 a box and they are the absolute best air fry pizza I’ve had,” one member said.