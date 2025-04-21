7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can't Live Without

Costco has great prices on most of their grocery items, but the store sometimes gets a reputation for having not the healthiest items on their shelves. Sure, if you're looking for tempting snacks and yummy bakery treats, you'll find them at Costco. But those who are health-conscious know how to shop the store for the best buys that will keep them feeling full and fit.

So what's on a healthy shopper's grocery list when they're bringing home a haul? It's a good mix of healthy proteins, fresh veggies and of course the occasional treat. If you're looking to become a healthy Costco shopper, or even if you just want to add a few more healthy options to your weekly meals, look no further. We've compiled the items at Costco that healthy shoppers are buying on repeat – and you'll want to too, when you see why they're so obsessed.

Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt Plain

SERVING SIZE : 2/3 cup

CALORIES : 100

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 60 mg

CARBS : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 18 g

If you love the health benefits of Greek yogurt but hate paying the high price on your weekly shopping trip, try the Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt. While some shoppers don't like that it's zero fat, others are devoted. "The Kirkland brand nonfat Greek yogurt is my favorite. I also like Fage, but I like the Kirkland better. It's the one in the white and green container. 100kcals/170g, so 10 more calories than the Fage 0%," wrote one poster on Reddit. "It's a bit runnier than fage, but still thick. I think it's a bit tangier (which I like) than Fage."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

SERVING SIZE : 3 oz.

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

SODIUM : 460 mg

CARBS : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 19 g

Costco rotisserie chickens fly off the shelves and for good reason – they're cheap, juicy, a good source of protein and they're already cooked so dinner is done! "Costco Rotisserie chicken is such a great deal. It's always in my fridge. I buy a fat chicken, toss the skin, pull the meat for tacos and salad, and use the carcass for Pho," wrote one Redditor.

"I buy one or two every week. The secret is to have some for a meal while it's hot. It won't ever taste as good as it does when it's fresh. Then you simply pull all the meat out and store it for later recipes. You can make really good slow cooker broth from the carcass," said another fan.

Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter

SERVING SIZE : 2 tbsp

CALORIES : 180

FAT : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

SODIUM : 65 mg

CARBS : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 8 g

Peanut butter is a vice for some, but for most people it's a great source of protein. It's quick and easy to spread on some whole grain bread or pair it with a banana for a healthy snack. The Kirkland brand is a go-to for health nuts, like one Redditor who described it as "Awesome! Nothing added but salt and isn't too terribly oily like some other natural peanut butters. I must be on my 10th jar." The 2-pack will keep you stocked up for pb&j for a long time.

Kirkland Signature Liquid Egg Whites

SERVING SIZE : 3 tbsp

CALORIES : 25

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 75 mg

CARBS : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

"I always buy liquid egg whites," wrote one Costco fan on Reddit. And it's easy to see why. Having these cage-free egg whites on hand makes it so much more likely that you'll whip up a healthy breakfast, such as an egg white omelet. Another fan wrote that they use the liquid egg whites to make your own healthy egg bites. "You could buy egg bites, but making them is so easy – they had the silicone muffin tins for sale around easter and they are perfect for each holding 1 serving of egg whites, plus any toppings you want (little bit of cheese, little bit of chicken, little bit of bacon, little bit of sauteed peppers or spinach) – each serving of egg whites is about 25cal so 4 egg bites is 100cal plus whatever toppings." Brilliant!

Mini Peppers

SERVING SIZE : 3 peppers (85g)

CALORIES : 25

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

A 1.5 lb bag of mini peppers at Costco should be on everyone's shopping list. You can have them for a healthy snack or chop them up and toss them in your favorite recipe. "I know these are engineered and packaged for dumb consumers but they are so delicious," wrote one fan on Reddit. "Try them plain raw, they taste like fruit. Roasted is even better. Eat them whole, the stem comes off so easy." Hey, there's nothing dumb about having a snack on hand that's actually good for you. Plus, these peppers are so sweet and yummy, they'll never end up going to waste.

Kirkland Signature Stir Fry Vegetable Blend

SERVING SIZE : 1 cup (93g)

CALORIES : 35

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 20 mg

CARBS : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

With broccoli, sugar snap peas, green beans, yellow and orange carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, water chestnuts and onions, this blend is a great Costco buy. One fan called it a "game-changer for getting vegetables into diet." Because vegetables retain their nutrients when frozen, there's nothing wrong with buying your veggies this way. In fact, if it makes you less likely to have to toss them because they've gone bad, then it's smart to keep several bags in the freezer. "This bag of frozen veggies is the hill I will stand on til I die," wrote another person on Reddit. "It is the ELITE bag of frozen veggies. They don't cook out to be watery and gross."

Blueberries

SERVING SIZE : 1 cup (148g)

CALORIES : 80

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 21 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

Blueberries are considered a super food for their amazing nutrients, and healthy eaters know that Costco almost always has delicious tasting ones for a great, low price. "I use fresh blueberries everyday as snacks for me, my dog, and also use them as additions to my protein smoothies every morning," wrote one fan who was amazed to see them in their local store for just $2.99 for an 18 oz package.

"They freeze great!" wrote another person on Reddit. And it's true – buy a bunch the next time you're in the store – freeze them, throw them in a smoothie or a salad or just snack on them. You'll be doing your body good!