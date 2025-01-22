6 Costco Groceries Packed With Protein That Shoppers Swear By

Protein is essential for building muscle and preventing lean muscle loss during weight loss. While high-quality protein can be expensive, Costco members have the advantage of excellent protein products available at a fantastic price. One Redditor decided to crowdsource suggestions on the website, saying, "Have been hitting the gym a lot lately and am going to Costco tomorrow! Trying to build a nice gains list! Any other clean(er) food items welcome as well." Here are 6 high-protein groceries Costco shoppers can't get enough of.

Safe Catch Ahi Wild Yellowfin Tuna Steaks

Safe Catch Ahi Wild Yellowfin Tuna Steaks are delicious, versatile, and offer tremendous bang for the buck protein-wise. "The cans of safe catch yellowtail tuna are great. 6 cans for $13 and 42g protein per can. Easy quick meal when paired with some saltine crackers," one Redditor said. "I've been killing these by adding some corn, mayo, red onions and lemon juice with Mary's gone crackers all from Costco. Good for snack or lunch too," another responded.

Built Protein Bars Puffs

Costco shoppers love the Built Protein Bars Puffs. "Mine just recently started carrying Built Puffs. 140 cal/17g protein, a different texture from most protein bars, and the coconut version is delicious. They're a great dessert option (they're not sugar-free unfortunately) as the coating is quite sweet," one member commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Costco's famous rotisserie chickens are a huge hit with shoppers looking for a healthy, whole food protein source. "I always have the vacuum sealed white meat rotisserie chicken meat packages on hand. They make meal prepping so easy and clean," one member said. "I'm surprised this is not top. I had to scroll so far to see this. For the price and quality nothing beats rotisserie chicken. It's fresh and not canned or processed," another added.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt

Kirkland's Greek yogurt is another protein-packed staple for health-conscious shoppers, although some wish a full-fat version was available. "That kind of fat is good fat your brain needs. I never buy low fat anything. Not good for you. Fat is not a problem, especially unsaturated. It's sugar. (And trans fats. But those are not in foods anymore)," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Meatballs, Italian Style Beef

Costco shoppers love the Italian-style meatballs, which are fully-cooked and ready to eat. The meatballs have 12g of protein per serving. "There was a period of time when my son would only eat these and chicken nuggets as a source of protein," one person commented. "We went through many bags of these. He's since burnt out on them a bit (and has thankfully expanded his palette slightly), but there's always a bag of these in our freezer. They go great with quick pasta dishes."

Kirkland Signature Turkey Breast, Oven Browned

The Kirkland Signature Turkey Breast, Oven Browned is another hit with Costco shoppers who appreciate the 12g of protein per serving. "I love this. I quarter it and freeze," one shopper commented. "This is way better than any of the sliced meats at Costco. True breast meat, minimal ingredients, slices into slabs, steaks or slices easily. I have a home meat slicer and can get to almost shaved thickness without it coming apart. Good hot or cold. I've never frozen it, but it is just turkey breast meat," another said.