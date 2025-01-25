6 Costco Products Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys and Must-Avoids

Costco shoppers—especially seasoned ones—love sharing their experiences online, both good and bad. Check any Costco-related social media pages and you will get tons of recommendations both for what you need, and what you should avoid at all costs. The Kirkland Signature brand is known for high-quality products that rival the big name brands, but even diehard Costco fans admit there are some duds to be found. Here are 6 must-buy and must-avoid items, according to Costco experts.

Must Buy: Kirkland Kitchen Trash Bags

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag ($20.99 for 200). "I'm always surprised this isn't on more lists. They last forever, are strong, and the price point beats anything I can get at the grocery store," one Redditor said. "I literally buy garbage bags and paper towels like once a year from there, tp maybe twice. It's great," another replied.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Must Avoid: Desserts

Some Costco shoppers say the desserts are just too much. "They look delicious but no good can come from my wife and I buying 12 lbs of carrot cake," one Redditor said. "Always want the desserts until I consider that I don't have 10 people to feed," another agreed. "This. It makes me mad that they don't sell individual slices of their cake. Because I always wanna eat it when I see it – but it isn't realistic," said another.

Must Buy: Cento San Marzano Tomatoes

Costco members love the Cento San Marzano Tomatoes. "I find for San Marzanos Costco blows everything out of the water," one shopper commented. "I just bought the giant can of San Marzano tomatoes for the first time. Cannot beat the price. I made lasagna, a large can of pizza sauce, and have plenty more to make another batch of pasta sauce," another responded.

Must Avoid: Avocados From Peru

Costco shoppers are wary of buying Peruvian avocados, preferring Mexican or Californian. "Ugh those avocados stay hard as a rock then suddenly go bad and become near-liquid overnight!!!" one Redditor said. "The avocados from Peru are awful, they never get ripe, they just stay hard til they rot. I only ever buy Mexican avocados from Costco, they're almost always good," another agreed.

Must Buy: Bird Seed

Savvy Costco members are obsessed with the bird seed on sale in stores, like the Audubon Park Nature's Blend Premium Wild Bird Food. "People are going to say a bunch of different things but I want to point this one out: Bird seed. Best price I can find around and the kind they have isn't just a big bag of millet. It's actually good seed that birds will eat," one Redditor recommended. "Yes, and it has accurate nutrition information as well. I give a little to my chickens to boost their fat intake," another said.

Must Avoid: Kirkland Dishwasher Pods

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Kirkland Signature Platinum Performance UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs ($13.99). "I've had so many bad experiences with the Kirkland dishwasher pods that I won't give them any more chances," one person commented. "This happened to us too. I even replaced the gasket, heating element and deep cleaned the entire dishwasher thinking that was the problem. We upped the hot water temperature a tad and switched back to cascade and the problem is gone. But seeing how many others had the same issue makes me think it's the Kirkland pods!" another replied.